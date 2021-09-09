Obama Fearmongers in New Recall Ad: Vote for Newsom or Your Kids Will Be Put 'At Risk'

If former President Barack Obama believes a solid dose of fear will help Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom hold onto his job, the former president certainly delivered in a new ad designed to support Newsom.

California voters will head to the polls this upcoming Tuesday to take part in a recall election triggered by millions of voters, disenchanted with Newsom’s COVID-19 policies and lockdowns, who signed petitions to remove the governor from office.

Voters face two questions. They will be asked if they want to recall Newsom, and if they do, who they want to replace him with. Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is the leading Republican in the race to take Newsom’s place, if voters decide to recall the Democratic governor.

Obama’s message tried to frame the recall as a partisan attempt to undo whatever good things Newsom accomplished.

Obama cutting an ad for Newsom on COVID safety is peak hypocrisy. Does he really think we forgot about his recent birthday party? pic.twitter.com/8Qlgv0B0KZ — Patrick Witt (@patrickjwitt) September 9, 2021

“Republicans are trying to recall him from office and overturn common-sense COVID safety measures for health care workers and school staff,” Obama said in the video.

The ad includes a photo of former President Donald Trump with Elder, a piece of the Democratic communications strategy to frame the recall as an attempt by far-right Republicans to grab power in California.

Although Newsom’s policies led to multiple lawsuits from parents saying his lockdowns implemented the school closings that harmed their children, Obama said the real risk lies in booting Newsom.

Are mandates more of a risk to children than anything else? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids and putting them at risk, helping Californians recover or taking us backwards,” Obama said.

However, not everyone bought what Obama was selling as America’s first black president encouraged voters to block the election of a man who would be California’s first black governor.

Obama supporting Newsom is nothing more than the establishment ensuring their reign. Our oligarchs don’t like it when their powers are challenged. https://t.co/q1ckurVHT5 — Adam B. Coleman @ Wrong Speak (@wrong_speak) September 9, 2021

Obama (like Newsom) is flat out lying when he calls this a Republican recall. Sorry Barack, not true. From Monday’s @larryelder rally… https://t.co/6hPFLsthZq pic.twitter.com/cgbXR94z0E — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

Obama’s ad was released on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris came to California, the state which elected her to the U.S. Senate, to support Newsom.

As Harris goes to “campaign” for Newsom, remember that she has a historic disapproval rating and finished 5th in California during the primaries. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 5, 2021

Elder said that by resorting to throwing every big name they can into the ring, Democrats are “scared to death” that Newsom will lose.

“They know they are in trouble,” Elder said Tuesday, according to CNN.

“They know that Gavin Newsom can’t defend his record on crime. They know he can’t defend his record on how he ignored science and imposed all sorts of mandates that he didn’t abide by himself. They know that he is unpopular,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.