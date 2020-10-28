Watch Bobulinski Interview: Biden Rep Told Me I Would 'Bury' Them if I Told What I Knew

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, told Tucker Carlson during an interview Wednesday he was warned he could potentially “bury” everyone involved in the Biden family’s reported foreign business dealings if he came forward with his account.

In his extensive interview with Fox News, the former naval officer and CEO of Sinohawk Holdings — the company the country’s former second family reportedly did business under — told Carlson that he was told by a Biden family attorney what could happen if he spoke on the record about the family’s alleged shady business dealings.

During the interview, Bobulinski corroborated mountains of reporting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was involved at a high level in Hunter Biden’s financial affairs.

Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, was also heavily involved in the Sinohawk business, according to Bobulinski.

Biden has denied any knowledge of his son’s activities on multiple occasions.

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

In addition to providing evidence of the involvement of all of the aforementioned parties in the form of emails, texts and his firsthand account of a meeting with Biden in 2017 in Los Angeles, the former Navy lieutenant came armed with something else.

He said he was warned on the phone recently by Biden associate and lawyer Rob Walker of the potential ramifications of his coming forward.

Bobulinski provided Fox News with an audio recording of that phone call, and it’s alarming if you’re holding out hope that Biden isn’t just another crooked Washington Democrat.

On the call, a man who Bobulinski said is Walker can be heard pleading with him not to go on the record.

A brief clip of that phone call played by Carlson features Bobulinski telling the man he says is Walker, “If he doesn’t come out on record, I am providing the facts.”

The man then pleads, “Tony, you’re just gonna bury all of us, man.”

The “he” on the clip Bobulinski was referring to is Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who angered the former Biden associate last week when he linked the entire scandal to a campaign of Russian disinformation.

RELATED: Bobulinski Bombshell: Biden Brother Said Joe Got Away With It Using 'Plausible Deniability'

Bobulinski told Fox News that Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, disgraced his family’s proud name by linking both him and the evidence he’s provided to Russia.

“When I saw Adam Schiff go on record, talking about Russian disinformation, after this email had been posted online by the New York Post … I was at the end of my rope. And so, I called Rob Walker and I told him that if that statement isn’t retracted by Congressman Schiff by midnight on Sunday, that I was going on record, and I was disclosing all the facts to the American government, to the American citizen and the world,” Bobulinski told Carlson.

He added, “I was hoping the Bidens would do the right thing, or Schiff would retract his statement, but I couldn’t allow another minute, another hour or day for my family’s name to associated or muddied up by Russian disinformation.”

Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski says he told Rob Walker, a self-described Biden family representative, that ADAM SCHIFF needed to retract his statement tying the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story to Russian disinfo or he would go public. Never happened pic.twitter.com/oLLAaDva4z — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) October 28, 2020

But apparently no person was able to persuade Schiff to retract that statement or acknowledge the Biden scandal was not schemed up by mysterious Kremlin operatives.

In any event, a man who is alleged to be Walker sounded very distressed when attempting to dissuade Bobulinski from going public.

Do you believe Tony Bobulinski after seeing his interview with Tucker Carlson? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The New York Post previously reported Walker was implicated by Bobulinski last week, when he told the outlet, “I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine.”

That was in reference to emails published earlier this month by the newspaper that it said were obtained from a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019.

The Daily Caller, interestingly enough, reported that Walker is also married to the former top White House aide of Jill Biden, the former vice president’s wife.

A voicemail is aired showing that Rob Walker, the spouse of Jill Biden’s former top personal White House aide, told Tony Bobulinski “you’re just going to bury all of us, man” when he learned he would go on record with the facts. pic.twitter.com/l5zE73WYmM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2020

That connection probably bears some significance to the bigger picture, but we don’t know what that is yet.

But the call allegedly from Walker certainly doesn’t scream innocence from the Biden camp, and we have every reason to believe that it is Walker on that recording.

Bobulinski came off as very transparent and very credible.

During the interview, he also recounted an air of arrogance from Biden’s brother, Jim Biden.

Bobulinski said Jim Biden once brushed off concerns the family could be damaged by being linked to a Chinese energy company called CEFC.

Jim Biden allegedly said the family was comfortable hiding under the umbrella of “plausible deniability” should they be connected to the company and millions of dollars from communist China.

While Bobulinski’s claims, as of yet, are merely his own account, if he’s telling the truth — and nothing has contradicted him yet — the Biden family had few concerns about its activities ever seeing the light of day.

But the family and its reported associates apparently didn’t count on Bobulinski being the single instrument most capable of pulling the hood off of alleged global business deals to obtain cash in return for access to the former vice president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.