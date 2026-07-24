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A 50-year Washington insider has a wild theory on what’s really going on… and what will happen next.
A 50-year Washington insider has a wild theory on what’s really going on… and what will happen next. (Paradigm Press)

The Real Reason Trump 'Went Easy' on the Deep State – And What's Coming Next

 By Aaron Gentzler  July 24, 2026 at 6:00am
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(Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors. We appreciate your support!)

If you voted for Trump … or you’re just skeptical about politics …

You know many people are furious.

A year-plus into Trump’s second term …

We’ve seen ZERO insiders arrested.

Not a single deep-state crony.

Or member of Biden’s team.

The question is — why?

We just met up with a 50-year Washington insider who has a wild theory on what’s really going on… and what will happen next.

“Behind the scenes,” he told us, “the Trump team has been planning a counter-attack unlike anything we’ve seen since the Civil War.”

And it won’t just re-shape Washington …

He added:

“The last time anything like this happened, the stock market lost more than half of its value. And by the time it hits the headlines, it will be too late for most people to prepare.”

That’s why we sat him down and got the whole thing on camera — his theory, the counter-attack he says is coming, and what it could mean for your money.

We’ve made it free to watch, while there’s still time to react.

You can see it for yourself, right here.

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Aaron Gentzler
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