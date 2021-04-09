Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Watch: Cafeteria Worker Met with Heartwarming Celebration from Students After She Passes Citizenship Test

By C. Douglas Golden
Published April 9, 2021 at 4:52pm
Mewe Share P Share

It’s a story that proves immigration isn’t always a divisive issue — even in the deepest of deep-red states.

Yanet Lopez is the cafeteria manager at Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma. According to CNNWire, she’s an immigrant from Cuba who moved to Edmond from Houston for better employment opportunities.

“When I was a child, I have a dream, like, say, Martin Luther King, right?” Lopez told KOCO-TV. “My dream was [to] come here to this great country.”

Not only did she come, but she’s also been a mainstay at Deer Creek Prairie Vale. And, this past week, she passed her citizenship test.

This is the reception she got from the students and staff at the school:

TRENDING: Arrest Made After Mail Carrier Is Brutally Beaten by Women 'Trying to Get Stimulus Checks'

The students chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” as she walked down the hallway, one step closer to being a U.S. citizen.

“All the students give me hugs,” she said. “It was exciting. … I was crying like a baby, and the teachers were crying.”

Should the United States increase legal immigration?

“Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!” the school posted on its Facebook page.

“I am so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test! We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the U.S.A. I am honored to work with one [of the] best US citizens I know!” the post continued.

And she wasn’t alone in passing the test on Monday.

No, her husband passed it with her. And her three children, ages 17 to 28. And while the tougher test required under the Trump administration was scrapped in February, according to The Hill, it sounds like Lopez would have passed either way.

“I know everything about the United States: Constitution, presidents. Everything, it’s amazing,” Lopez said.

RELATED: Human Smugglers Using Facebook to Advertise Their Services

“I love this country.”

And, indeed, there wasn’t a negative reaction to be found on Twitter — except for comments like these:

Right. But most responses were more like this, responding to the heartwarming element:

And that’s the lesson here, aside from the heartwarming story of Yanet Lopez, who seems pretty awesome.

According to The Hill, 843,593 individuals were naturalized as U.S. citizens last year. That’s a number that never really makes headlines. If it were higher, I don’t know if there would be much cause for concern, either, as long as this was all done legally through the proper channels.

But that’s the keyword: legally. Please let’s not pretend there’s any serious debate about immigration. There isn’t.

There’s a debate over illegal immigration and specious asylum claims, which is why the southern border remains a political hot potato. That’s not about xenophobia, though, it’s about the law and it’s about doing things the right way.

If you don’t believe that, the video doesn’t lie. In a state where Donald Trump won over 65 percent of the vote in 2020 and not a single county went for Joe Biden, immigration is celebrated like this.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Watch: Cafeteria Worker Met with Heartwarming Celebration from Students After She Passes Citizenship Test
Another Hate Hoax: Black Student Responsible for Messages of 'White Power' and 'White Lives Matter'
Seattle Parents Incensed as City Plans to Send Kids Back to School with Homeless Encampments on Campuses
Ex-Trump Official Launches Group Looking to Flip California Red
Americans Last: New York Will Pay Illegals Up to $15,600 Each
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×