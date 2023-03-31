Parler Share
Sports
News
Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals pauses on the mound during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Louis.
Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals pauses on the mound during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. (Scott Kane / Getty Images)

Watch: Cardinals Pitcher Surprises Packed Stadium with Performance of 'Star-Spangled Banner'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 30, 2023 at 5:04pm
Parler Share

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright stunned fans and teammates Thursday when he belted out a beautiful rendition of the national anthem on Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

The 41-year-old was sidelined from the Cardinals’ season opener against the Toronto Bluejays — thanks to an injury sustained during a workout with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic championship game, CBS Sports reported.

But that did not stop him from contributing to the team and dazzling fans in his own way. Before the first pitch, the Georgia native grabbed a microphone and showed off his pipes.

Trending:
Jan 6. Prisoner Released from Federal Prison - Look Where He's Going Now: Report

His performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was beautiful and well-received by fans.


The three-time All-Star’s singing also earned him the adoration of many on social media:

Related:
Bearded Hulk Quickly Changes 'Identity' and Enters Women's Competition to Demolish Trans Lifter's Record

Throughout recent years, the country’s national anthem has all too often become a spectacle at sporting events. It all began after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first refused to stand for it during a 2016 preseason game.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” the player said after the game.

Kaepernick added, “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Soon, protests of the anthem spread across the league and eventually into other sports.

But patriotism was alive and well in Missouri on Thursday as Wainwright embraced the country that has given him the opportunity to play many seasons of Major League Baseball.

In a world full of Kaepernicks, perhaps more athletes will choose to be like Wainwright.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Watch: Cardinals Pitcher Surprises Packed Stadium with Performance of 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Police Union Director Arrested After Allegedly Distributing Thousands of Fentanyl Pills from China
ABC News Staff Left Shocked After Bloodbath at Company: Report
Watch: Thomas Massie Calmly Dismantles Dem Rep Screaming Just Inches from His Face
Is 'Pride Night' Getting the Boot? NHL Commissioner Gives Major Clue to Woke Gesture's Fate During Interview
See more...

Conversation