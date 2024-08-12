Share
Watch: Chuck Schumer's Smile Leaves His Face in an Instant When He Realizes Photo Op Is Actually a Setup

 By Michael Austin  August 12, 2024 at 3:04pm
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was given a rude awakening on Sunday.

The senator was in New York City to take part in the Dominican Day Parade when a random citizen came up to take a quick video with him.

Schumer smiled as the man approached, assuming he was a supporter.

As soon as the truth began to set in, however, Schumer’s face began to drop.

“You know Dominicans actually hate your guts, right, because you’re a scumbag,” the man said.

“You’re a loser,” he yelled at Schumer as the politician walked away.

The man who interacted with Schumer goes by the name DVS 7.0 on X.

Should the Senate have term limits?

According to his X bio, DVS 7.0 is a “Rapper/Spoken Word Poet/Christian Conservative Latino Activist.”

His bio also adds that “Christians have nothing in common with Democrats.”

The video now appears to be going viral on X.

One post of the video shared by conservative influencer Dom Lucre garnered over 950,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

It appears DVS 7.0 wasn’t the only conservative to attend the parade.

Another video reportedly taken at the parade on Sunday seemingly showed various attendees waving Trump 2024 campaign signs.

Schumer’s interaction with DVS 7.0 is far from the most notable event to occur at the Sunday parade.

According to the New York Post, police were forced to shut down the event after a teenager assaulted a 65-year-old man, cutting him on the face.

A knife was later recovered by police, sources told the Post.

After the assault, the large crowd reportedly became unruly and out of control.

Sources told the Post that barricades were knocked down and jumped over, the parade’s floats were held in place, and at least one person was arrested in the ensuing chaos.

“We’re shutting it down — at this point, it’s gotten out of hand,” one police source told the Post.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

