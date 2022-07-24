Share
Watch: Crowd Gasps as Woman Collapses During Lee Zeldin's Live Press Conference

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2022 at 8:01am
Thursday’s campaign swing through the Rochester, New York, area was anything but ordinary for Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP candidate for governor in the Empire State.

While he was speaking, Zeldin was confronted on stage by David Jakubonis, 43, who was carrying a double-pointed, knife-like weapon. Zeldin grabbed his attacker and stopped any assault as bystanders then rushed in to help.

But the excitement didn’t stop there.

After the attack in the Rochester suburb of Perinton, Zeldin was speaking to the media when he abruptly stopped speaking as a woman collapsed.

Video from Fox News is below:

Zeldin was among those who led the way to the woman as bystanders sought to give her some water on the hot July day.

A campaign sign made a handy fan as bystanders surrounded the woman. It was not known if she required hospitalization.

Jacob Murphy, a spokesman for Zeldin’s congressional office, said Zeldin suffered a minor scrape in the incident, according to The Associated Press.

Jakubonis, who was free without bail almost immediately after his Thursday arrest, was arrested again on Saturday on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

Jakubonis is being held in jail until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to ABC News, Jakubonis told investigators he had been drinking on Thursday before the attack.

He said he did not know who Zeldin was, or even that Zeldin was a politician, ABC reported.

He said that he went on the stage to ask the speaker whether he was disrespecting veterans.

Jakubonis said he served in the Iraq war as a member of the U.S. Army.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
