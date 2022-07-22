A Republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate might have saved his own life Thursday.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York was attacked by a man with a weapon during a campaign appearance in the Rochester suburb of Fairport.

Videos showed the man walking on stage and appearing to place something close to Zeldin’s neck.

“You’re done. You’re done,” he said to the congressman.

Zeldin quickly grabbed the man’s wrist, and he and others wrestled the attacker to the ground.

WARNING: Some viewers might find the following video disturbing.







Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies proceeded to take the man into custody.

Charges were yet to be filed against the arrestee as of early Friday morning, according to WHEC-TV in Rochester.

The outlet reported the man has been identified as David Jackbonis, 43.

Zeldin indicated that he acted quickly to stop the man before he could deliver a serious blow with a stabbing weapon.

“Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him,” he said on Twitter.

Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

Zeldin went on to criticize New York’s bail reform laws, predicting the man who attacked him would be released from jail quickly.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

The attacker is an Iraq war veteran who was under the influence of alcohol, WROC-TV in Rochester reported.

Zeldin’s Democratic opponent in the November election, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, condemned the attack.

My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 22, 2022

Zeldin is running for New York governor in a year where some Republicans expect the GOP candidate to compete in the reliably Democratic state.

