Share
News

Armed Man Goes for Rep. Lee Zeldin, But a Moment Later Lawmaker Frustrates His Plan with One Move

 By Richard Moorhead  July 22, 2022 at 5:34am
Share

A Republican congressman and gubernatorial candidate might have saved his own life Thursday.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York was attacked by a man with a weapon during a campaign appearance in the Rochester suburb of Fairport.

Videos showed the man walking on stage and appearing to place something close to Zeldin’s neck.

“You’re done. You’re done,” he said to the congressman.

Zeldin quickly grabbed the man’s wrist, and he and others wrestled the attacker to the ground.

Trending:
Op-Ed: If You Think Klaus Schwab Is Bad, Look at His Top Adviser's Ideas

WARNING: Some viewers might find the following video disturbing.



Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies proceeded to take the man into custody.

Charges were yet to be filed against the arrestee as of early Friday morning, according to WHEC-TV in Rochester.

The outlet reported the man has been identified as David Jackbonis, 43.

Zeldin indicated that he acted quickly to stop the man before he could deliver a serious blow with a stabbing weapon.

“Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him,” he said on Twitter.

Related:
Security Guard Facing 0 Charges in Self-Defense Shooting After Watching Coworker Die in Front of Him

Zeldin went on to criticize New York’s bail reform laws, predicting the man who attacked him would be released from jail quickly.

The attacker is an Iraq war veteran who was under the influence of alcohol, WROC-TV in Rochester reported.

Zeldin’s Democratic opponent in the November election, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, condemned the attack.

Zeldin is running for New York governor in a year where some Republicans expect the GOP candidate to compete in the reliably Democratic state.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Armed Man Goes for Rep. Lee Zeldin, But a Moment Later Lawmaker Frustrates His Plan with One Move
Amber Heard Officially Files Appeal Against Depp Verdict, Court Records Show
Beloved African Lioness Killed During Introduction to New Lion at Birmingham Zoo
Killer of David Dorn Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Shooting of Retired Police Officer
Teddy Bridgewater Blasts NFL Peers Playing Wannabe 'Gangstas' - Stop Setting a Bad Example for Youth
See more...

Conversation