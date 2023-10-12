Watch: Dem Rep. Goldman Tries to Deflect Tlaib's Anti-Israel Ploy with Disgusting Nazi Claim About GOP

New York Rep. Dan Goldman tried to turn the tables Wednesday to accuse “conservatives in the South” of hoisting swastikas at rallies in an effort to avoid criticizing fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for her refusal to condemn Saturday’s terrorist attacks on Israel.

Goldman was sitting for an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday when host Lawrence Jones began trying to get the New York congressman to condemn certain members of his party who had not yet spoken out against the horrendous acts of terror committed by Palestinians against on women, children and old people in Israel.

The Fox host specifically focused on Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has steadfastly refused to condemn the outright murders of thousands of Israeli civilians and at least 27 Americans.

Jones pointed out that Palestinian supporters have been seen at rallies in New York City with swastikas on signs and banners.

The Fox News host then mentioned Tlaib and asked Goldman if he would go to Capitol Hill and “try to get them to rally for the Israeli people.”

Instead of condemning the congresswoman, who not only won’t condemn the terrorism but still displays a Palestinian flag outside her office, and other members of his party, he pivoted to attacking the GOP.

“Look, there are fringe parts of many different parties. There are conservative marches in the South with swastikas all the time. Anti-Semitism is rampant,” Goldman replied.

Jones seemed to accept Goldman’s premise and replied, “100 percent.”

Many on social media, however, noted the claim was dubious.

Rep. Dan Goldman LIES: “There are conservative marches in the South with swastikas all the time!” I’m from the south and I’ve never witnessed this once. What the hell is he talking about? 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/72XXWKTHQG — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 11, 2023

Looking for those “conservative marches in the south with swastikas” that supposedly happen “all the time.” pic.twitter.com/RgayyNOmCn — CHUBBS (@CHUBBSPeterso_n) October 11, 2023

@RepDanGoldman, I can’t believe you said this. You should be censured for saying such a hateful untrue statement. People like you are why America is so divided and can’t have nice things. “There are conservative marches in the South with swastikas all the time!” — Steve Allen (@stevofromiowa) October 11, 2023

Goldman says there are conservative marches with swastikas all over the South. I’ve lived here 40+ years and traveled extensively… never saw it. Had there been so much as 1 swastika flag in Buttmunch AR, CNN would have spent a week covering it. Yet Lawrence just accepts it. https://t.co/nhD8v5ZX92 — Steve (@papadoc1000) October 11, 2023

“So what do you say to your party? What do you say to –” the Fox News host then tried to ask before being interrupted.

“I’ve had conversations with them. And — and, you know, Representative Ocasio-Cortez has condemned both that rally and the Hamas attacks. And what we’re talking about here is terrorism,” Goldman said, still not mentioning Tlaib.

“And what we are emphasizing, and what President Biden said so forcefully yesterday and so strongly, is that we stand with Israel, our democratic ally,” he said.







“That is what the Democratic Party stands with,” the congressman continued. “You — you can point to one or two different things, and I could point to many things on the right, that many of my Republican colleagues say is ridiculous, that, ‘No, I don’t agree with that.’

Should Goldman be censured? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The Democratic Party is in lockstep shoulder to shoulder with Israel. We support them against terrorism, we support them to defend their own country and to continue to be our democratic, strong democratic ally in the Middle East.”

Goldman was in Israel when the Hamas forces launched their surprise strike.

The congressman was attending a bar mitzvah, and he and his family were in a hotel in Tel Aviv when the attacks began. He said they rushed to a shelter with Israelis, according to Spectrum News.

“It was a shock [having to wake up] three little kids, my wife,” he said. “And then you just started to look online and on local television, and you just saw the death and destruction and savagery and massacre that the terrorists exacted on Israel.”

Goldman has been outspoken that Hamas “should not exist.”

In a Monday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, he said, “This is about Hamas, a terrorist organization dedicated to the eradication of Israel and all Jews. It should not exist. It should not be in power. And like al-Qaida and ISIS, it needs to be eliminated.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.