Parler Share
News

Watch: DeSantis Rips Apart Lib Backlash Over Immigrant Transport - 'Their Virtue-Signaling Is a Fraud'

 By Matthew Holloway  September 15, 2022 at 5:52pm
Parler Share

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a pair of planes filled with illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, the backlash was swift.

DeSantis, though, had a simple response for his critics.

“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door they all of a sudden go berserk and they’re so upset that this is happening. It just shows you their virtue-signaling is a fraud,” he said at a Thursday news conference.


“We’re not a sanctuary state. We don’t have benefits or any of that,” DeSantis added. “There are some sanctuary jurisdictions, and that would be better. Now, what would be the best is for [President Joe] Biden to do his damn job and secure the border.”

Trending:
Harry and Meghan Get Bad News About Their Family's Status from the King: Report

Among DeSantis’ critics was Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who announced that he was “formally requesting the [Department of Justice] begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a news briefing that “the children that Gov. DeSantis abandoned … deserve better than being left on the streets.”


DeSantis addressed Biden’s border policy at length on Thursday.

“We take what’s happening at the southern border very seriously, unlike some, and unlike the president of the United States, who has refused to lift a finger to secure that border,” he said.

“You’ve had millions and millions of people pouring across illegally, record amount of fentanyl coming into our country. It is absolutely killing Americans in record numbers. Of course, you have criminal aliens.”

“It’s not the way you run a country,” the Florida Republican added.

Related:
'Make it the Hamptons Next' - Meghan McCain Pushes for Illegal Immigrants to Be Dropped Off at More Rich Liberal Enclaves

DeSantis pointed out that the Biden administration has been flying illegal immigrants from border cities to areas all over the country for months.

“I would just note Biden would fly people in the middle of the night, dump them all across this country. There was no warning on any of this. They’re doing it and they’re farming people out all around,” he said.

“They are supporting policies that are just frankly indefensible,” DeSantis stated. “It is not defensible for a superpower to not have any control over the territory of its country.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Watch: DeSantis Rips Apart Lib Backlash Over Immigrant Transport - 'Their Virtue-Signaling Is a Fraud'
Agent Reveals What FBI's Really Doing with 'White Supremacists' - We're Being Played
Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Break the Rules with PDA? Royal Expert Weighs In
Harvey Weinstein Makes Urgent Request to Judge After Learning What Prison Dentist Has Planned for Him
Watch: Did Democrat Just Call for Violence in Response to the Proposed Abortion Ban?
See more...

Conversation