While Americans sleep, the fly-by-night tactics of the Biden administration are delivering illegal immigrants to communities across the country, according to a new report.

Ever since President Joe Biden took office, the southern border has been flooded with illegal immigrants, which the Biden administration allows to remain in the U.S. As the influx of migrants continues to grow and the border crisis worsens, more and more of the Biden administration’s policy has been revealed.

In May, WCRB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, reported on the surreptitious strategy taking place there, in which migrant children who were flown in overnight were later bused to cities in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. In August, neighbors of the airport in Abilene, Texas, reported to KTAB-TV that Biden administration officials were using it as a jumping-off point to fly illegal immigrants to points unknown across the country.

And now, the New York Post has released two of destinations migrants are being transported to — the upscale New York City suburbs of Westchester County and Jacksonville International Airport in Florida.

The Post reported that the Texas-based flights to New York began in August, one of the many months when more than 200,000 illegal immigrants tried to cross into America. Its analysis estimates that more than 2,000 illegal immigrants have landed at Westchester County Airport since Aug. 8.

Tipped off about the flights, the Post said its reporters saw flights largely composed of children and teenagers, with some young adults, landing in Westchester County. One flight had 100 people aboard, the outlet reported.

After landing, some were taken to New Jersey and others to Long Island. Others were sent to locations in New York City or Connecticut. Some children went away in cars one by one, the Post said.

The Post also had sources at the Jacksonville airport that saw a group estimated at 10 to 15 people who landed and were taken by bus to the Twin Oaks Academy, a juvenile detention center near Tallahassee, Florida.

A spokeswoman for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bristled at the revelation.

“If the Biden Administration is so confident that their open-border policy is good for our country, why the secrecy,” spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said.

She continued, “Why is the Biden Administration refusing to share even the most basic information about illegal alien resettlement in communities throughout our state and the entire country?”

“Washington, DC, sets immigration policies that do not affect them, and states — that lack information about migrant resettlement and do not have the authority to change federal immigration policy — are expected to bear the brunt of Biden’s reckless open-borders agenda,” she said.

The Post said that a woman who lives near the Westchester airport said one plane arrived “around 3 or 4” on the morning she was interviewed “and it was shaking the house” so much it woke up her eight-month-old son.

“He’s been waking up for the last month around 2, 3, 4 because of the noise,” said the woman, whose name was not used. “I got used to the regular airport noise, but these planes or jets sound different. Lower, more bass. And they’re coming in the middle of the night!”

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican exploring a run for governor of New York, said explanations have been in short supply.

“The Biden administration is systematically spreading the southern border crisis to communities all around the country, often shrouded in secrecy and under the cloak of darkness,” he said.

Astorino went on to explain that he himself saw “at least 50 to 75 migrants” boarding a bus after departing a flight. “No one has explained where they’re going and who they are,” he said.

A Biden administration spokesman claimed the flights were legit.

“It is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be swiftly unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor. Our Office of Refugee Resettlement facilitates travel for the children in its custody to their family or sponsors across the country,” said Jorge Silva, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services.

“In recent weeks, unaccompanied children passed through the Westchester airport en route to their final destination to be unified with their parents or vetted sponsor,” he said.

