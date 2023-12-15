Watch: Dr. Phil Rips 'Liberal Woke' Universities for Fostering Anti-Semitism, 'Intellectual Rot'

Dr. Phil has launched a full frontal attack on America’s “liberal woke” universities.

The popular television host, whose full name is Phil McGraw, said in a video message this week that he was appalled by the “sickening smugness” displayed by leaders of elite universities they were testifying on Capitol Hill about the issue of campus anti-Semitism.

McGraw declared that these prestigious institutions have become “liberal woke hotbeds fostering intellectual rot rather than critical thinking.”

“They were asked a simple question: ‘Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your policy against bullying and harassment?'” he said.

“To be 100 percent clear, using the dictionary definition of ‘genocide,’ the question becomes, does calling for the deliberate killing of a large number of Jews with the aim of destroying the Jewish ethnic group and the nation of Israel violate your policy against bullying and harassment?” McGraw said.

He said the university presidents “disgustingly evaded” lawmakers’ questions and claimed it depended on the “context.”

“How much context would be required if these student organizations were demonstrating in support of genocide of all Asians, Catholics, blacks or gays?” McGraw said.

“‘I’ll tell you how much: none,” he said. “And you know what? There should be none. All of these groups deserve protection and the right to attend school without fear, and so do the Jewish students.

“What is wrong with you people? You know better!”







His comments, which were filmed at his Trinity Broadcasting Network studio in Dallas, followed the resignation of Liz Magill as president of the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

They also came amid pressure on Havard University President Claudine Gay to step down as a result of both her testimony and evidence she plagiarized parts of her doctoral thesis. On Tuesday, the Harvard board declared its support for Gay.

During their congressional testimony on Dec. 5, Magill, Gay and Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, declined to take a stand against students who called for the genocide of Jewish people.

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill resigned Saturday after facing backlash from her congressional testimony earlier this week on antisemitism on college campuses. Here’s the exchange. pic.twitter.com/EVrAMy33qh — CSPAN (@cspan) December 9, 2023

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to condemn their testimony, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Many university campuses have seen pro-Palestinian rallies in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza. On Oct. 7, the Islamist terror group staged a brutal surprise attack on Israel in which 1,200 people — most of them civilians — were slaughtered and many others taken hostage.

“You are leaders,” McGraw said in his video. “How dare you sit there and play semantics with this congressional panel when you know what was done that day and what is being supported against your Jewish students.”

Dr. Phil went on to demand the resignation of the university presidents over their failure to protect Jewish students.

“Every single one of you must resign immediately,” he said. “If Hamas’ behavior does not cross the line, then you don’t have one.”

Although not an overtly political figure, McGraw has waded into various hot-button debates in recent years surrounding issues such as the risks of social media use for teenagers, the folly of defunding the police and President Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

“They talk about Biden all the time — I mean — he’s 80. He does make a lot of gaffes. I hope I’m that well at 80, but I don’t know that I’d want that much stress of a job at 80,” McGraw said of Biden during a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’

“I’m stunned that we’re running this country in so many areas where we’re violating the most fundamental psychological principles you can ever imagine, and I’m watching that happen, and I say ‘I just can’t be silent about this anymore,'” he added.

