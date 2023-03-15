Watch: Drew Barrymore Gets on Her Knees for Trans Activist During 'Bizarre' Interview

No one is saying Drew Barrymore is anyone’s barometer of normality, but come on.

In an interview that made her infamous one-on-one with David Letterman seem relatively tame in comparison, Barrymore knelt down before transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney after a bit of flattery, shifted the conversation from the chairs to the ground because “the floor always feels safer” and generally made the whole thing weirder than it already would have been.

Mulvaney, for the uninitiated, has amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok as he documents his series of medical gender transition interventions in a series he calls “365 Days of Girlhood.”

“So much of my audience is a younger demographic and I sort of would love to show transness in a way that we haven’t seen it before,” Mulvaney told Barrymore on the Monday edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “Because I figured when I came out that I might have to go into hiding and then do all my surgeries privately and change my name.

“And I instead decided, ‘Hey, let me see if the world is willing to accept me this way from day one,’ and they did.”

Well, let’s not be dramatic: TikTok users did, and the reason Libs of TikTok will never run out of material is that the deluded and their enablers seem to dominate the platform. Mulvaney is actually kind of par for the course on the social media site, although he said he still gets “so much hatred directed toward the trans community” in the comments section.

“And I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard, you know, subjects and really intricate moments of a transition — and try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster,” he told Barrymore.

“I’m not somebody that, you know, is trying to do anything but be myself and be happy,” Mulvaney said.

Barrymore then asked where Mulvaney found “the strengths to keep being the joy.”

“Well, I think that having my chosen family and the people that I love to take care of me — but I also think there’s something just about making sure that you don’t put something out here before you’re ready and really just surrounding yourself with good people,” he said.







The trans activist then addressed Barrymore: “It’s interesting, ’cause I look at someone like you and I can’t imagine anybody disliking you.”

It’s then that Barrymore got down on her knees as if she were addressing some kind of holy figure and looked deeply into Mulvaney’s eyes.

“Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes?” Barrymore said.

“Who?” Mulvaney asked.

“Myself,” a visibly emotional Barrymore responded.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore kneels for Dylan Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, in one of the most bizarre “interviews” you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/VqBSSs9L4g — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 14, 2023

Whoa. Deep. Say what you will about “Oprah,” but Barrymore makes Winfrey’s show look like William F. Buckley’s “Firing Line.”

I wish no ill will toward Mulvaney; I’m not putting this out there to lampoon him as some kind of weirdo. (The weirdo, in fact, was in the other chair — when she stayed in the chair at all.)

However, the interview highlights two things beyond Barrymore’s ongoing daffiness.

First, documenting a yearlong quest on social media in which you are trying to prove you aren’t “trying to do anything but be myself and be happy” is proof, in and of itself, that you aren’t trying to be yourself and you aren’t happy.

These aren’t things that need to be proved, over and over again, and put in bold italic underlined font so that everyone gets the message. They are things that we, as humans, are well-adapted to sense in other people.

We’re also quick on the uptake to note that someone who feels the need to incessantly document his happiness, wellness and self-assurance — yes, even in this age of dopamine-hit online public sharing — possesses none of these three things.

Second, it wouldn’t even matter if Mulvaney had garnered 10 million followers telling the world how unstable and unhappy he was living as a “woman”: Drew Barrymore and the rest of Hollywood would still fete him endlessly. To them, he’s an object lesson in advancing the transgender agenda, a 2023 human version of what the AIDS awareness red ribbon was back in 1989.

Barrymore and her Hollywood brethren can’t tell the difference between the two — because they never really cared all that much about either.

In one case, Hollywood was showing solidarity with victims of a deadly virus, token though their solidarity may have been.

In another, they’re lending support to a social contagion that affirms a biological impossibility and pushes medical interventions that aren’t proven to work in order to achieve it.

But what do they care? Drew Barrymore might be bowing down before Dylan Mulvaney now. No matter what happens to him, though, she’s probably already forgotten all about him — and she almost certainly won’t remember who he is in another five years.

