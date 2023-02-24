Time's Up: James Corden Gets Date of Final Episode of 'Late-Late Show' Ever - Here's Whats Replacing It

“Late-Late Show” host James Corden’s time on late-night television will soon be at an end as CBS decides to shake up its roster.

The British comedian’s run will end on April 27, with CBS planning a special “goodbye” special to see Corden off, the New York Post reported.

According to the Deadline, Corden will be the last-ever host of the “Late-Late Show,” a position he has held since 2015, with CBS ending the show entirely and replacing it with new programming.

Corden announced in April 2022 that he was leaving the program.

“Look, it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so … I mean I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” Corden said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in January.

“Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it, but the truth is it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never ever considered it to be the final destination.”

The soon-to-be former host cited his family as the driving force behind his decision.

“That is really all it comes down to … I will know in my core that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London, and it feels absolutely right in every single way.”

The British comedian has faced much criticism during his time on American TV.

In October of last year, the host earned himself a lifelong ban from the well-known Balthazar restaurant in New York after allegedly verbally abusing the restaurant staff.

The restaurant’s owner delivered a scathing rebuke of the comedian in an Instagram post, stating, “James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

As reported by the Hill, Corden had also gained a polarizing reputation when it came to his outwardly liberal politics and his constant criticism of former President Donald Trump.

“I will say that as time’s gone on, as we’ve been living under this administration, I don’t even consider it to be politics,” Corden said, defending his actions in 2020.

“I consider it to be right and wrong. I consider it to be good versus evil.”

Corden’s program will be replaced by a reboot of the old Comedy Central show “@midnight,” according to Deadline.

The program will be a panel game show produced by Stephen Colbert, in which contestants will compete in a series of internet-based improv games, as well as other activities.

CBS hopes the reboot will appeal to a younger audience as the company looks to revamp its late-night programming.

The new show will be on CBS’s streaming service Paramount+.

