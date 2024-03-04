Sports reporter Chris Mortensen, who covered the NFL with insight and dedication, died Sunday.

“ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news. Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72,” the network posted on X.

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hardworking teammate,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement along with the post.

“He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones,” Pitaro said.

ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news. Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/m0Sh742PuO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 3, 2024

Mortensen announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, according to CBS News.

“This is also where my Christian faith served me well,” he said as he underwent treatment, according to Sports Illustrated. “Because the Bible tells us we will have troubles in this world but we are to cling to the light, the love and promise of God.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared his thoughts on his colleague’s death.

“An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered,” he posted.

An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered. https://t.co/7b7Im0vIFs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2024

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, speaking at the end of coverage of the league’s scouting combine on Sunday, said Mortensen had recently texted him asking about Spencer Rattler, the South Carolina quarterback.

“He’s just one of the sweetest souls you will have ever met, and he loved his sport,” Jeremiah said, according to CBS.

“That’s why when we found out about this, the last thing I want to do is come out here. But, man, he would punch me in the face if we didn’t if we didn’t do this and have fun and enjoy this great game that he loved so much,” he said.

The life and legacy of our beloved friend and colleague Chris Mortensen. Produced by @VinnyColadonato pic.twitter.com/PhYiSFHYln — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

“I admired how hard Chris worked to become one of the most influential and revered reporters in sports. He earned our respect and that of many others with his relentless pursuit of news but also with the kindness he extended to everyone he met,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by many of us in the league who were fortunate to know him well beyond the stories he broke each Sunday,” Goodell said.

Many others paid tribute to Mortensen on social media.

“Heartbroken,” former NFL star Peyton Manning said in a post on Instagram. “We lost a true legend. Mort was the best in the business and I cherished our friendship. I trusted him with my announcement to sign with the Broncos and with the news of my retirement.

“I will miss him dearly and my thoughts and prayers are with Micki & his family. Rest in peace, Mort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning)

Chris is a very dear friend and a great human being. I miss him dearly already. Football and the world were lucky to have him here. I will try to pay forward all the wisdom he blessed me with. Love you Mort pic.twitter.com/eXmt34YOXo — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) March 4, 2024

“Is Jesus who he says he was?” I’m so sad about Chris Mortensen’s passing but was so fortunate to have him as a friend and have conversations with him on our @Sports_Spectrum podcast to have him share his faith story. This clip is from Mort’s conversation with @JadeMcCarthy… pic.twitter.com/16sJbm34RP — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) March 3, 2024

Chris Mortensen personified “faith, family and football”. An “original” in his field and recognized as the best to ever do it, yet his humbleness, sincerity and expertise always shined through. Heartfelt condolences for his family and countless friends. Our loss, heaven’s gain. — Phil Savage (@PhilSavage) March 4, 2024

Every single tribute to Mort is the same. The sincerity, decency, kindness, professionalism and humanity of the man is referenced by every team, player and colleague. Believe them all. Chris Mortensen was a wonderful soul. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 3, 2024

Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 after working for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1983 to 1990, covering the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons.

In 1987, he won the George Polk Award for a report called “Ignoring the Rules” about college athletes and amateur sports, according to CNN.

“In 2016, he received the Pro Football Writers of America’s Dick McCann Award and was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony in August that year,” ESPN reported.

Mortensen is survived by his wife, Micki, and son, Alex.

