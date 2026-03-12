Watch: Hilarious Video of Bill Clinton Pushing Hillary Clinton Into Busy Intersection

Whatever one may think of the Clinton political dynasty, most people could probably agree that Hillary Clinton is one woman you wouldn’t want to cross.

(The more conspiratorial-minded among us could probably point to any number of mysterious deaths surrounding the former first family to reinforce that.)

Despite that fearsome reputation, there has been one man — still alive — who has repeatedly crossed Hillary Clinton without becoming a tinfoil hat meme.

And Bill Clinton was at it again on Tuesday.

A viral video this week showed Bill and Hillary Clinton walking the streets of New York City together. According to Fox News, the two were in the Big Apple to attend an event, and also to see their daughter, Chelsea.

Whatever the reason was, when they were done, Bill and Hillary were walking when the couple approached a busy intersection.

While figuring out when and how to cross, a giant mischievous grin appeared on Bill’s face as he appeared to push Hillary into a busy intersection, apparently trying to get her to jaywalk.

Hillary, promptly realizing that walking into a busy NYC intersection would be hazardous for the health of a woman half her age, pulled back and scolded Bill, “No, no, no, no, no. Don’t do that. Don’t do that.”

“That’s not a good idea,” Bill said “with a grin,” as Fox News described the exchange.

The two would eventually cross the street without incident. You can watch the viral clip for yourself below:

This is rather incredible. Hillary Clinton seems afraid of getting run over as Bill Clinton gently pushes her into an intersection. Watch as she quickly returns to the curb. pic.twitter.com/wPtLFvFsJV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 11, 2026

Look, obviously, nobody is going to file this incident in the same category of “whoopsies” as that time Bill Clinton had an intern in the Oval Office.

But it still paints a fascinating picture of what many critics often describe as a “marriage of political convenience.”

For longtime Clinton watchers, the exchange almost felt like a tiny snapshot of the political partnership Americans have been observing for more than three decades. Bill, flashing that famous grin, nudging things in a direction he probably knows he shouldn’t — and Hillary immediately shutting it down with the sort of icy demeanor that has terrified her own staff.

Of course, the Clintons have spent years insisting theirs is just a perfectly normal marriage.

But the public has also spent years watching it operate more like a carefully managed political arrangement — one built on shared ambition, strategic tolerance, and an almost supernatural ability to weather scandals that would sink most other couples.

So seeing Bill try to coax Hillary into jaywalking — only for her to scold him like a disobedient staffer — almost felt like a fitting metaphor for the Clinton brand. He pushes boundaries. She shuts things down with the warmth of a snowman. Everyone else standing nearby just tries not to get dragged into their mess.

In the end, the two managed to cross the street without incident, which may be the most drama-free Clinton crossing the American public has witnessed in quite some time.

