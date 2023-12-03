Watch: All J6 Witness Video Depositions Have Mysteriously Vanished, Rep. Loudermilk Confirms

A Republican congressman says that video of depositions made to the Democrat-led House panel examining the Capitol incursion are gone.

“All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chairman of the House Administration oversight subcommittee, according to Just the News.

Loudermilk said the significance of that is that it is now impossible to determine if the transcripts that remain are accurate, noting that Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified against former President Donald Trump, offered revisions to her testimony months after her original appearance, according to Just the News.

Democrats’ star witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s significant changes to her testimony raise serious questions about her credibility and the information she provided to the J6 Select Committee. Our investigation seeks the truth. @jsolomonReports https://t.co/SVlQJSOVGH — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) December 1, 2023

“We found out about this early in the investigation when I received a call from someone who was looking for some information off one of the videotapes, and we started searching, and we had none,” Loudermilk said.







“I wrote a letter to Bennie Thompson asking for them. And he confirmed that they did not preserve those tapes. He didn’t feel that they had to,” Loudermilk said, referring to Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chaired the panel.

“But according to House rules, you have to preserve any data and information and documents that are used in an official proceeding, which they did,” Loudermilk said, saying that House Rule VI covers the situation.

“They actually aired portions of these tapes on their televised hearings, which means they had to keep those. But yet he chose not to, I believe they exist somewhere. We’ve just got to find where all these videos are,” he said.

He said the videos are important because House Republicans need to see how witnesses delivered their testimony as well as review what was said.

Loudermilk said that the panel sent some transcripts to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security.

The transcripts were returned with so many redactions that House Republicans do not know what was said, or who said it.

Loudermilk said his panel knows only that the testimony is being used in the federal prosecution against Trump alleging he interfered with the 2020 election by pushing back against its results.

According to the Tennessee Star, Hutchinson’s initial testimony in February 2022 did not include an anecdote she told during public proceedings in June that alleged former President Doinald trump tried to take control of the presidential vehicle when its driver would not take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has steadfastly denied the story was true.

The change was among 15 pages of changes Hutchinson made.

The Star noted that in a book published after her appearance, she tried to explain the discrepancy.

“Before retaining my new lawyers, at times I had told less than the whole truth to a congressional committee charged with investigating a matter of the highest national importance, a matter that posed a threat to America’s future greatness,” the book said.

“I had withheld information about events that I had witnessed or that had been recounted to me by witnesses,” she wrote.

