Share
Commentary
Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sept. 26.
Commentary
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sept. 26. The Packers won 30-28. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Respect Everyone's Right to Choose: State Farm Has Aaron Rodgers' Back After His COVID Vax Comments

 By Grant Atkinson  November 9, 2021 at 1:11pm
Share

Last week, NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers dared to voice a dissenting opinion about COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus.

During an appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who is unvaccinated, said, “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed, you know, group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

“Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody,” he said.

Trending:
Woman Nearly Dies, Then Has Both Legs Amputated After Mistaking Mysterious Infection for COVID-19

Fortunately, like a good neighbor, State Farm decided to stand by him despite the ensuing media firestorm.

According to USA Today, the insurance giant and longtime advertising partner of Rodgers said Monday that it supported his right to his opinion but stopped short of endorsing his words.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to the outlet.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues.

Do you think State Farm should drop Aaron Rodgers as a spokesman?

“Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

This should be a completely uncontroversial statement. State Farm not only said it disagreed with some of Rodgers’ statements but even encouraged vaccinations, which is what the left has said it wants.

The company also said it supports basic American rights such as a “personal point of view.”

That used to be a fundamental idea in this country, but in recent years it has fallen to the wayside. Companies are now encouraged to distance themselves from anyone who does not agree with leftist ideology — which is why State Farm is now the subject of leftist fury.

“Why would anyone trust State Farm when they have a dangerous liar as the face of their company?” one Twitter user asked.

Related:
Ex-NFL Player Says Kap Is Critical Threat to Black Americans: 'He Has an Evil, anti-American Spirit'

The irony here is that the people talking about trust are the same ones blindly putting their faith in the government to make health decisions for every American.

A company that allows people to think for themselves instead of submitting to tyrannical government mandates would seem to be much more trustworthy than one that parrots government talking points.

Other Twitter users suggested State Farm was somehow putting other people at risk by supporting free thought.

If people are worried about getting COVID-19, they are free to get vaccinated and protect themselves. If that does not help them feel safer, they are also free to stay in their house for the rest of time and never risk exposure to sickness.

However, the suggestion that the government ought to infringe upon citizens’ rights to appease people who are afraid of the virus is completely misguided. In times of crisis, our personal freedoms become even more important, not less.

Some on social media even threatened to boycott State Farm.

The company might lose leftist customers after standing up for freedom, but it will likely gain others who support its stand for liberty. In supporting Rodgers, State Farm is making a much-needed stand for American ideals.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
Respect Everyone's Right to Choose: State Farm Has Aaron Rodgers' Back After His COVID Vax Comments
Joe Biden and Establishment Media Are Lying to You, the Jobs Report Actually Isn't Great
NJ Senate Pres Won't Concede to Conservative Truck Driver Who Beat Him: '12,000 Ballots Recently Found'
Residents of Brandon, MN, Discover 2 Anti-Biden Words Attached to Town Signs
BuzzFeed Touts 'Historic Firsts' from Elections, Leaves 2 Glaring Omissions
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.