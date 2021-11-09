Respect Everyone's Right to Choose: State Farm Has Aaron Rodgers' Back After His COVID Vax Comments

Last week, NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers dared to voice a dissenting opinion about COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus.

During an appearance Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who is unvaccinated, said, “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed, you know, group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

“Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody,” he said.

“I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I’m very proud of the research that went into that” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Fortunately, like a good neighbor, State Farm decided to stand by him despite the ensuing media firestorm.

According to USA Today, the insurance giant and longtime advertising partner of Rodgers said Monday that it supported his right to his opinion but stopped short of endorsing his words.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to the outlet.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues.

“Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

This should be a completely uncontroversial statement. State Farm not only said it disagreed with some of Rodgers’ statements but even encouraged vaccinations, which is what the left has said it wants.

The company also said it supports basic American rights such as a “personal point of view.”

That used to be a fundamental idea in this country, but in recent years it has fallen to the wayside. Companies are now encouraged to distance themselves from anyone who does not agree with leftist ideology — which is why State Farm is now the subject of leftist fury.

“Why would anyone trust State Farm when they have a dangerous liar as the face of their company?” one Twitter user asked.

Why would anyone trust State Farm when they have a dangerous liar as the face of their company? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 8, 2021

The irony here is that the people talking about trust are the same ones blindly putting their faith in the government to make health decisions for every American.

A company that allows people to think for themselves instead of submitting to tyrannical government mandates would seem to be much more trustworthy than one that parrots government talking points.

Other Twitter users suggested State Farm was somehow putting other people at risk by supporting free thought.

When it comes to spreading COVID & jeopardizing people’s health… like a bad neighbor, State Farm doesn’t care. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) November 8, 2021

Corporate Spin: State Farm stands by Aaron Rodgers: ‘Respect his right’ to have his own point of view. Truth: Putting other people’s lives at risk is not a point of view.https://t.co/5vW8MZZmY9 — The Democratizer (@DavidTheNonBot) November 9, 2021

If people are worried about getting COVID-19, they are free to get vaccinated and protect themselves. If that does not help them feel safer, they are also free to stay in their house for the rest of time and never risk exposure to sickness.

However, the suggestion that the government ought to infringe upon citizens’ rights to appease people who are afraid of the virus is completely misguided. In times of crisis, our personal freedoms become even more important, not less.

Some on social media even threatened to boycott State Farm.

I’ve been with State Farm for more than 20 years. Going to get quotes from other carriers this week. — Carrie (don’t take me to prom) (@iamofdaniel) November 8, 2021

State Farm has every right to work with an ill-informed athlete who makes incorrect and fear-based decisions, and who was dishonest until exposed. I have every right to never use State Farm again in my life based on my opinion of them for choosing such people as spokespersons. — Aunt Teepha (@ph_cdn) November 8, 2021

I’m dropping State Farm insurance today. You know why? Because I have my own point of view 🖕🏼 — Garland is a threat to our Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Magicwaddle2) November 8, 2021

The company might lose leftist customers after standing up for freedom, but it will likely gain others who support its stand for liberty. In supporting Rodgers, State Farm is making a much-needed stand for American ideals.

