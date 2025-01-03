Watch: Kamala Harris Botches Pledge of Allegiance While Presiding Over the Senate

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have failed Americans in every way imaginable except one.

Indeed, when it comes to turning solemn, patriotic moments into spectacles of unintentional comedy, the Biden-Harris team has always delivered.

In a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, Harris, in her official capacity as president of the Senate, asked senators to join her in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, then immediately forgot the words.

“I pledge allegiance,” they all began. So far, so good.

“To the United — ” she continued, stopping abruptly after realizing that the senators had not followed her example.

Instead, the senators had recited the pledge’s actual words: “to the flag.”

Incredibly, the vice president had botched the Pledge of Allegiance, a verse easily memorized by kindergartners across America.

Kamala Harris appears to have forgotten the words to The Pledge of Allegiance. pic.twitter.com/daGK02BsHj — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 3, 2025

As one might expect, some X users cringed in disbelief.

Does Kamala Harris NOT KNOW the words to the Pledge of Allegiance?! pic.twitter.com/U3QbWEtVRw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2025

🚨Oof. Kamala Harris butchers the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the United States.”pic.twitter.com/f0wivXuhyq — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 3, 2025

Kamala Harris just screwed up the pledge. pic.twitter.com/LTXs15NfsO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 3, 2025

Of course, other X users found humor in the moment.

“Now let’s have her walk a straight line, heel to toe,” one X user wrote, evidently referring to recent speculation that Harris might have delivered at least one public address in a somewhat inebriated state.

Now let’s have her walk a straight line, heel to toe. — TheBugInYourEar 🇺🇸 (@TheBugInYourEar) January 3, 2025

Likewise, another X user found a way to troll the president and vice president together.

Brian Cates, former columnist for The Epoch Times, posted a picture of Biden and Harris with their right hands on their chests as if reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The speech bubble above Harris, however, made a hilarious reference to one of Biden’s many gaffes.

“We pledge allegiance to … you know, THE THING!” the text in the speech bubble read.

pic.twitter.com/hfX3cZfzfi — Brian Cates – Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) January 3, 2025

Recall that on the campaign trail in March 2020, Biden tried to recite the Declaration of Independence’s opening lines.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created by the, you know, you know, the thing,” he said.

Then, as president, Biden again butchered that same line on multiple occasions. It was almost as if the authoritarian demons in his soul would not allow him to say it.

Perhaps those same demons got hold of Harris’s tongue on Friday. If so, they at least have a sense of humor.

