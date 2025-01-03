Share
Commentary

Watch: Kamala Harris Botches Pledge of Allegiance While Presiding Over the Senate

 By Michael Schwarz  January 3, 2025 at 1:52pm
Share

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have failed Americans in every way imaginable except one.

Indeed, when it comes to turning solemn, patriotic moments into spectacles of unintentional comedy, the Biden-Harris team has always delivered.

In a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, Harris, in her official capacity as president of the Senate, asked senators to join her in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, then immediately forgot the words.

“I pledge allegiance,” they all began. So far, so good.

“To the United — ” she continued, stopping abruptly after realizing that the senators had not followed her example.

Instead, the senators had recited the pledge’s actual words: “to the flag.”

Incredibly, the vice president had botched the Pledge of Allegiance, a verse easily memorized by kindergartners across America.

As one might expect, some X users cringed in disbelief.

Related:
CNN Invites Comedian for New Year's Celebration, Things Immediately Go Awry

Of course, other X users found humor in the moment.

“Now let’s have her walk a straight line, heel to toe,” one X user wrote, evidently referring to recent speculation that Harris might have delivered at least one public address in a somewhat inebriated state.

Likewise, another X user found a way to troll the president and vice president together.

Brian Cates, former columnist for The Epoch Times, posted a picture of Biden and Harris with their right hands on their chests as if reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Does Kamala Harris know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance?

The speech bubble above Harris, however, made a hilarious reference to one of Biden’s many gaffes.

“We pledge allegiance to … you know, THE THING!” the text in the speech bubble read.

Recall that on the campaign trail in March 2020, Biden tried to recite the Declaration of Independence’s opening lines.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created by the, you know, you know, the thing,” he said.

Then, as president, Biden again butchered that same line on multiple occasions. It was almost as if the authoritarian demons in his soul would not allow him to say it.

Perhaps those same demons got hold of Harris’s tongue on Friday. If so, they at least have a sense of humor.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Kamala Harris Botches Pledge of Allegiance While Presiding Over the Senate
Democratic Lawmakers' Attempt to Take Out Clarence Thomas Gets Slapped Down by Judicial Conference
Sugar Bowl Sponsor Under Fire for 'Disgusting' Pre-Game Message About Terror Attack
New Orleans Police Officers Lauded as Heroes as Footage Shows Their Instant Reaction to Terror Attack
Farmer Warns Trump: Prepare for Fallout from Your Key Policy
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation