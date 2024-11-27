Share
Commentary

Watch: Speculation About Kamala Being Drunk Explodes When Video to Her Voters Goes Horribly Wrong

 By Samantha Chang  November 27, 2024 at 6:18am
Share

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris ignited a social media firestorm after posting a bizarre video in which she looked and sounded drunk — to some viewers.

Shockingly, the video was shared by the official X account of the Democratic Party, fueling speculation that her own side could be trying to sabotage her.

In the outlandish clip posted Tuesday evening, a forlorn Harris tried to encourage her supporters following her humiliating rout by President-elect Donald Trump.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5,” the Democrat said.

“And you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she urged.

Harris didn’t spout her usual incoherent word salads, but her failed attempt to encourage supporters fell flat because she herself looked so utterly dejected and defeated.

Does Kamala look unwell in this video?

More shockingly, some X users thought the vice president appeared and sounded drunk — igniting a hilarious social-media frenzy.

Related:
'We're Tired': Anti-Trump Liberals Are Burning Out, Can't Muster Up Motivation to Protest Anymore

Comedian Tim Young echoed the sentiments of numerous X users when he observed: “Why would the Democrats put this video out of a clearly drunk Kamala?? They want her career over.”

Some X users shared hilarious memes of Harris channeling a despondent lush slurring her words.

All jokes aside, Americans should breathe a massive sigh of relief that Kamala Harris lost the election.

As vice president, she enabled unfettered illegal immigration, which has undercut public safety and undermined national security. The United States could not have endured another four years of daily border invasions and crushing inflation.

Harris’ main contribution to public discourse has been her trove of incoherent word salads and comically shrill cackling fits. Fortunately, this clownish era will soon end, and the nation can begin healing after Trump returns to the White House in January.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Speculation About Kamala Being Drunk Explodes When Video to Her Voters Goes Horribly Wrong
Key Swing State Finishes Counting Votes: The Results Make Kamala's Loss Look Even Worse
Christian Web Designer Wins Big Settlement from State After Constitutional Rights Violation
Special Forces Vet Explains What Would Happen If Trump Cut Delta Force Loose Against Cartels
Election Expert Leaves Platform After Prediction That Kamala Would Beat Trump Backfires
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation