Watch: Speculation About Kamala Being Drunk Explodes When Video to Her Voters Goes Horribly Wrong

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris ignited a social media firestorm after posting a bizarre video in which she looked and sounded drunk — to some viewers.

Shockingly, the video was shared by the official X account of the Democratic Party, fueling speculation that her own side could be trying to sabotage her.

In the outlandish clip posted Tuesday evening, a forlorn Harris tried to encourage her supporters following her humiliating rout by President-elect Donald Trump.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5,” the Democrat said.

“And you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she urged.

Harris didn’t spout her usual incoherent word salads, but her failed attempt to encourage supporters fell flat because she herself looked so utterly dejected and defeated.

Does Kamala look unwell in this video? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

More shockingly, some X users thought the vice president appeared and sounded drunk — igniting a hilarious social-media frenzy.

Have you been drinking? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 26, 2024

lmao are you drunk — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) November 27, 2024

Holy shlit she’s hosed — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2024

Comedian Tim Young echoed the sentiments of numerous X users when he observed: “Why would the Democrats put this video out of a clearly drunk Kamala?? They want her career over.”

Why would the Democrats put this video out of a clearly drunk Kamala?? They want her career over. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 27, 2024

Guessing the staffers who tweeted this out are still pretty mad at Kamala for blowing $1.5B and getting them laid off right behind the holidays. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 27, 2024

Some X users shared hilarious memes of Harris channeling a despondent lush slurring her words.

This is all I heard. pic.twitter.com/ZuHywrVX4D — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 27, 2024

All jokes aside, Americans should breathe a massive sigh of relief that Kamala Harris lost the election.

As vice president, she enabled unfettered illegal immigration, which has undercut public safety and undermined national security. The United States could not have endured another four years of daily border invasions and crushing inflation.

Harris’ main contribution to public discourse has been her trove of incoherent word salads and comically shrill cackling fits. Fortunately, this clownish era will soon end, and the nation can begin healing after Trump returns to the White House in January.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.