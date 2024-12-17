Share
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris, seen at an October campaign event, has developed a reputation for laughing harder than her audience at her own jokes.

Kamala Harris Cackles at Her Own Joke When Audience Leaves Her Hanging: 'Yeah, I Did That'

 By Randy DeSoto  December 17, 2024 at 2:21pm
Vice President Kamala Harris burst out laughing at her own joke when most in her audience of younger people did not seem to know what she was referencing.

“I ask of you this … that you will not walk away. That you will stay true to your spirit and your sense of purpose. That you will continue to fight for the promise of America,” Harris told a gathering of students in Prince George County, Maryland, Tuesday.

“And I ask you to remember the context in which you exist. Yeah, I did that. Uh-huh,” she added, laughing at her own joke.

There were some cheers and laughter, but most of the students didn’t appear to get her reference.

Harris was calling back to a speech she gave to young Hispanic leaders at the White House in May 2023.

Do you think Kamala Harris will run for president again?

In those remarks, the vice president quoted her mother — a native of India, who immigrated to the U.S. — who would give her a hard time, saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”

On that occasion once again, there were a few polite laughs, but mostly it was Harris laughing at her own story.

“You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” she continued, explaining to her audience the lesson she was trying to convey.


The Harris campaign and many of her supporters embraced her 2023 coconut speech, with her Kamala HQ account on social media platform X describing itself as “[p]roviding context.”

It appears, based on Tuesday’s audience response, that fewer people were in on the joke than she may have thought.

The vice president did not do as well with the younger demographic as President Joe Biden did in 2020.

President-elect Trump won the 18-29 year-old male voters 56 to 42 percent.

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction, shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in this year’s election, according to a Tufts survey.

Overall, the Republican garnered 46 percent of the demographic in 2024 to Harris’s 52 percent. That was a 10 percentage point increase for Trump from 2020.

In truth, Harris had a problem connecting with almost every demographic up and down the line, and her awkward attempts at humor did not help.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




