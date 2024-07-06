Watch: Kamala Harris Shows She's Just as Sharp as Joe, Tries Introducing Him as Vice President
With President Joe Biden’s status as the Democratic nominee for the November election in jeopardy, various names from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been floated to fill that role. The party is in panic mode after Biden’s debate performance in June put his capability for a second term in question while also causing the left to wonder if he can complete his current one.
Aggregate polling from RealClearPolitics currently shows Vice President Kamala Harris as the front-runner to take Biden’s place.
While Harris is aware she is not president, she almost forgot during a 4th of July celebration at the White House on Thursday. As Harris tried to introduce Biden to the crowd, she nearly let out a “Vice” before catching herself.
Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden ‘vice president’ 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZpH3kcuJj
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 5, 2024
“And we give thanks to our commander-in-chief, the Vice – the President of the United States, the extraordinary President of the United States, Joe Biden.”
While the clip showed Biden being his usual senile self, who does not have the acuity to catch Harris’ mistake, the focus should obviously be on Harris.
Harris is not old and senile, like her superior, but she is just as inept as he is.
Almost forgetting what Biden’s job is — the most powerful one in the world — is one thing, but if this is the most likely Democratic nominee, her time as vice president shouldn’t make voters optimistic.
In 2021, Harris was chosen to lead efforts in solving the border crisis. Biden’s “Root Causes Strategy” — an executive order signed February 2021 — sought to address immigration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
The fact sheet said, “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is releasing the Root Causes Strategy — a core component of our Administration’s efforts to establish a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system. This Strategy identifies, prioritizes, and coordinates actions to improve security, governance, human rights, and economic conditions in the region. It integrates various U.S. government tools, including diplomacy, foreign assistance, public diplomacy, and sanctions.”
Three years later, it is not hard to gauge the success of that plan.
In December, a record 12,000 people crossed the border in a single day.
Its unfortunately typical to hear heartbreaking stories of innocent people being assaulted, raped, and murdered by illegal immigrants, who should have never been allowed to come into the United States.
This was Harris’s responsibility.
Innocent people are grieving at the loss of loved ones because she has utterly failed to address the border.
While a slip up at a White House event looks Bidenesque for the likely Democratic nominee, she is horrible and incompetent in her own way.
If Democrats actually plan to run her in place of Biden, they are conceding the election.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.