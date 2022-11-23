Watch: Koala Reminds Woman Why It's Called 'Bear' After She Tries to Help It Off the Road

It started off as a normal rescue attempt.

A woman spotted a cuddly koala on the side of the Gold Coast Highway in Australia on Aug. 3 and decided to be a good Samaritan.

But sometimes, the adorable marsupials do not want saving and instead just want a bit of a fight. And that is exactly what happened.

In the since-deleted TikTok clip, the woman can be seen bending down almost as if she were trying to persuade the little koala to return to its natural, non-concrete habitat.

As the woman took a step back, the individual recording the encounter could be heard saying, “It’s about to f*** her day up, and I’m about it.”

The ferocious little one then continued to hop toward the woman until she ultimately tripped and fell backward to the ground.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







According to 7NEWS Australia, another individual ultimately rescued the feisty koala.

While the animal did release its inner bear, a common misconception is that it’s called a “koala bear.” In reality, it’s just koala.

Gold Coast Councillor Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden offered some advice if you come across wildlife. “Pay attention,” he told 7NEWS. “If it’s a place where wildlife will be, just slow down and look out for what could be there.”

A koala on the side of the road in Australia is not uncommon, especially during this time of year. The mating season occurs from August to February, which causes the animals to often encounter humans.

Sometimes that can mean koalas might try crossing the road to find love on the ah… other side of the tracks. So please be aware and drive carefully in wildlife areas, especially at dawn and dusk, to help keep our furry friends safe. — Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) August 2, 2022

In late October, another koala was captured on video crossing a road in Highbury, Australia.

Why did the koala cross the road? We don’t know, but it sure is cute! This furry friend was spotted crossing Paradise Grove in Highbury yesterday, much to the surprise of a very puzzled dog. Did you see this koala on their travels? pic.twitter.com/HzBqXq688M — 10 News First Adelaide (@10NewsFirstAdl) October 19, 2022

If you get the urge to cuddle a koala, you might want to take a trip to Australia as it’s the only country that allows this type of encounter.

