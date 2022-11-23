Parler Share
The above stock image is of a koala.
Koalas often encounter humans during their mating season, which runs from August to February. (Steve Clancy Photography / Getty Images)

Watch: Koala Reminds Woman Why It's Called 'Bear' After She Tries to Help It Off the Road

 By Maire Clayton  November 23, 2022 at 10:50am
It started off as a normal rescue attempt.

A woman spotted a cuddly koala on the side of the Gold Coast Highway in Australia on Aug. 3 and decided to be a good Samaritan.

But sometimes, the adorable marsupials do not want saving and instead just want a bit of a fight. And that is exactly what happened.

In the since-deleted TikTok clip, the woman can be seen bending down almost as if she were trying to persuade the little koala to return to its natural, non-concrete habitat.

As the woman took a step back, the individual recording the encounter could be heard saying, “It’s about to f*** her day up, and I’m about it.”

The ferocious little one then continued to hop toward the woman until she ultimately tripped and fell backward to the ground.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



According to 7NEWS Australia, another individual ultimately rescued the feisty koala.

While the animal did release its inner bear, a common misconception is that it’s called a “koala bear.” In reality, it’s just koala.

Gold Coast Councillor Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden offered some advice if you come across wildlife. “Pay attention,” he told 7NEWS. “If it’s a place where wildlife will be, just slow down and look out for what could be there.”

A koala on the side of the road in Australia is not uncommon, especially during this time of year. The mating season occurs from August to February, which causes the animals to often encounter humans.

In late October, another koala was captured on video crossing a road in Highbury, Australia.

If you get the urge to cuddle a koala, you might want to take a trip to Australia as it’s the only country that allows this type of encounter.

Watch: Koala Reminds Woman Why It's Called 'Bear' After She Tries to Help It Off the Road
