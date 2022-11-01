Watch: Kyrie Irving Torches Reporter in Mic-Drop Moment Over Sharing Documentary, Alex Jones Video

Brooklyn Nets star Kylie Irving stood his ground Saturday in a combative interview that focused on his support for a movie condemned as being anti-Semitic and a social media post referencing Alex Jones.

On Thursday, Irving posted a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” according to CNN. Some have denounced the book the movie is based on as antisemitic.

The tweet drew criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

This is bigger than basketball — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Irving fired back when asked about the movie and his tweet.

“In terms of the backlash, we’re in 2022, history is not supposed to be hidden from anybody, and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion, I embrace all walks of life,” he said.

“You see it on all my platforms. I talk to all races, all cultures, all religions. And my response would be, it’s not about educating yourself on what Semitism is or what anti-Semitism is. It’s really about where the root words, where these come from and understanding that this is an African heritage that is also belonging to the people,” he said.







“I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community. And what I post does not mean that I support everything that’s being said, or everything is being done or I’m campaigning for anything. All I do is post things for my people in my community and those that it’s actually going to impact. Anybody else that has criticism, it obviously wasn’t meant for them,” he said.

After one reporter began a question, Irving cut him off.

“I don’t expect understanding from a media conglomerate group that sincerely talks about the game of basketball, and then you bring up religion as if it’s correlated at times when it’s convenient for people to bring it up. So please just be direct with your question,” Irving said.

Irving bristled that his post was being put under a media microscope.

“We’re in 2022, it’s on Amazon, a public platform. Whether you want to go watch it is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I am no different than the next human being, so don’t treat me any different,” he said.

“I’m not comparing Jews to blacks. I’m not comparing white to black; I’m not doing that. That conversation is dismissive, and it constantly revolves around the rhetoric of who are the chosen people of God. And I’m not here to argue over a person, or culture, or religion on what they believe. Nah, This is what is here. It’s on a public platform. Did I do anything illegal?” he said.

Irving said he respected Tsai’s comment and added, “but there has a lot to do with the, not ego or pride of how proud I am to be an African heritage, but also to be living as a free black man here in America, knowing the historical complexities for me to get here.”

“So, I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me,” he said.

Irving was asked by ESPN reporter Nick Friedell about an Instagram post referencing comments from Alex Jones about secret societies.

“I do not stand with Alex Jones’s position, narrative, (the) court case that he had with Sandy Hook, or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or parents that had to relive trauma or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event,” he said.

“My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early nineties or late nineties about secret societies in America of a cult. And it’s true. So I wasn’t identifying with anything being a campaignist [sic] for Alex Jones or anything. I was just there to post. And it’s funny, and it’s actually hilarious because out of all the things I posted that day, that was the one post that everyone chose to see. It just goes back to the way our world is and works. I’m not here to complain about it, I just exist,” he said.

Friedell and Irving then sparred with Irving bristling after Friedell said, “And to follow up on the promotion of the movie and the book.”

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?” Irving said.

After back-and-forth between the two, Irving said. “Let’s move on. Let’s move on. Let’s move on, don’t dehumanize me up here.”

“I’m not, I’m not doing that. You’re free to post whatever you want,” Friedell said.

“I can post whatever I want, so say that, and shut it down and move on to the next question,” Irving said.

“But Kyrie, you have to understand that,” Friedell began.

“I don’t have to understand anything from you,” Irving replied.

After more back-and-forth, Irving put down the microphone and left the interview.

Amid the hubbub, Ye, formally known as Kanye West, took to Instagram to post a photo of Irving with the text, “There’s some real ones still here.”

