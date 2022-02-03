President Joe Biden visited New York City on Thursday to talk about fighting gun violence as crime has skyrocketed both in the city and around the country.

Yet before Biden got there, one man had a clear message for him.

During a live shot on an MSNBC broadcast, a man walked into the shot and unfurled a flag that read, “Let’s go Brandon.”

WATCH: New Yorkers have a message for Biden ahead of his NYC visit today pic.twitter.com/oRg5Xpgpg6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2022

A guy stood in the background of an MSNBC live shot with a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag pic.twitter.com/3n6DQLrk30 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 3, 2022

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” has become a popular and nonexplicit synonym for the chant “F*** Joe Biden.” It was born in October when an NBC Sports reporter suggested fans who were chanting the explicit phrase at a NASCAR event were actually saying, “Let’s go Brandon,” in honor of race winner Brandon Brown.

No matter how one feels about the morality of the phrase, it was clearly born out of frustration with the president and his policies.

Given recent events in New York City, residents have a good reason to be upset with Biden.

On Tuesday, WNBC-TV reported major crimes in the city were up 38 percent in the first month of this year compared with the same time period last year. Rape, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny were among the offenses that saw increases.

The most high-profile crime in recent weeks was the shooting deaths of New York Police Department Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. The two were killed in an ambush attack in the Harlem neighborhood on Jan. 21, The New York Times reported.

Mora’s funeral was held on Wednesday, and Mayor Eric Adams delivered a eulogy addressed to his parents.

“I thank you for sharing your son with our city,” Adams said, according to the Times. “He was proud to wear the blue uniform.”

On his Thursday trip, Biden planned to meet directly with police officers and offer support for law enforcement in the city, The Washington Post reported. This plan was a far cry from the rhetoric of radical Democrats calling for the defunding of the police in New York and elsewhere.

“I want him to acknowledge and see what I call the rivers that are feeding the sea of violence in our city and in our country,” Adams said of Biden’s impending visit, according to the Post. “We have to stop the flow of illegal guns in our city. … They keep coming from gun dealers throughout our entire country.”

Gun control was also the focus of Biden’s comments during his visit.

Biden targets law-abiding gun owners, saying “there’s NO amendment that’s absolute!” pic.twitter.com/EOeMvINhEA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2022

The two Democrats failed to address one of the biggest problems contributing to crime in the city.

New Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has ordered prosecutors not to pursue certain criminals and barred them from seeking jail time or bail for many crimes.

Even after the slayings of the two NYPD officers, Bragg doubled down on his policies, according to the New York Post.

“Look, one thing that has happened — and it’s happened in our state, it’s happened federally — is the proliferation of criminal laws,” he said. “No prosecutor is enforcing every single law all the time. We’re all exercising prosecutorial discretion.”

In a eulogy addressed to Rivera, his widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, criticized Bragg and his soft-on-crime policies.

“The system continues to fail us,” she said. “We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service [NYPD]. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he is watching you speak through me right now.”

“The system continues to fail us,” Officer Rivera’s widow says in powerful eulogy. “I know you were tired of the laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.” pic.twitter.com/wH4RdlUxTv — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 28, 2022

With tragedies like these arguably being fueled by leftist policies, it is easy to see why Biden wouldn’t receive the warmest welcome in New York City.

