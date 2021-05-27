Ami Horowitz is most definitely a conservative. An investment banker turned documentary filmmaker, he is known for conducting “man on the street” interviews to gauge public sentiment on the issues of the day.

Horowitz, a Modern Orthodox Jew, traveled to Portland State University in deep blue Portland, Oregon, to film his most recent video, titled, “Watch me raise money for Hamas to kill Jews.”

Posing as a pro-Hamas activist, he approached students and told them he was seeking donations to destroy Israel — and the students, amazingly, were completely receptive. They told Horowitz, “OK, awesome!” and “Hey, good luck.”

In the brief course of the video, he explained to numerous students, “We’re raising money for American Friends of Hamas. … We’re not your father’s terrorist organization. We’ve kind of evolved beyond that. … We’ve kind of rebuilt and rebranded ourselves.”

“Hamas is where it’s at. We’re raising money to do what, you know, we do as Hamas. We want to fund operations against Israel,” Horowitz told students. “And the types of attacks we’re talking about are — cafes and schools, you know, soft targets. … Make ’em feel it.”

To others, he said, “Hospitals … shopping malls … civilian populations … places of worship. This is the kind of stuff we’re talking about.” They said they understood completely.

“This is the only way you can fight back really. Suicide bombers are all we’ve got. It’s the poor man’s F-15,” Horowitz said.

“Right, right,” a student replied.

“We’re essentially the logical extension of BDS,” Horowtiz said, referring to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. “It’s like BDS, the next level, that’s what we’re doing. … We’re like BDS plus.” Heads nodded in complete approval.

“We’re looking to wipe Israel off the map. We’re looking to destroy Israel. We don’t want just Gaza. We want to have all of Israel,” Horowitz said.

The student said he totally got it because, “I’ve actually been learning about it, in this last school year, about everything that’s going on over there, so I like the sound of what you’re doing. It sounds like a great thing to do.”

“We just want to get rid of Israel, you know. It’s for the Palestinians. … If you feel like donating to help the cause, that’d be great,” Horowitz said.

“Definitely,” the student answered.

“This is all about peace and love. We’ve got to fight back against the oppressors. … To get peace, you’ve first got to destroy some stuff, you know?” Horowitz said.

They know.

Each of the students in the video was completely on board with his “worthy cause.” Donations ranged from $5 to $27. The young woman who agreed to give $27 said that’s what she had donated to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

In fairness, some of the students might have not known enough or anything about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but went along because they felt intimidated or simply wanted to avoid confrontation. Others might have even disagreed with Horowitz completely but acquiesced for the same reasons.

Horowitz chose a university in one of the most liberal cities in the country. However, I don’t think his video would have been dramatically different had he gone to almost any other college campus in the United States.

The point of this video is that a large number of college students were perfectly willing to donate to a man who told them he’s planning to destroy Israeli civilian areas.

While we weren’t paying attention, our children were being indoctrinated with leftist ideologies in our schools and universities.

This is a problem for many reasons, not the least of which is that students of today will be influencing U.S. policy in the future.

In recent weeks, we’ve witnessed pro-Palestinian groups and others attacking Jews in various American cities. We’ve seen Democratic members of Congress express solidarity with Hamas.

In his inimitable style, Fox News host Mark Levin, in a Tuesday night appearance on “Hannity,” delivered a fiery rebuke to President Joe Biden, whom he calls “the human pandemic,” and to others in his party who have remained silent as the “poison” of anti-Semitism has grown within the Democratic Party.

He specifically called out members of the “squad” of far-left congresswomen: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cori Bush of Missouri.

Levin told viewers: “Tlaib, who in my opinion is an out-of-the-closet anti-Semite, and she’s joined by 20 or 30 others of the hard, Marxist, Hamas wing of the Democrat Party. You have Omar and AOC and Pressley and Bush. You have Bernie Sanders … The Democrats in the House of Representatives voted unanimously against sanctioning Hamas last week during a time when Hamas was firing 4,000 missiles into Israel.”

He cited the recent attacks on Jews and the vandalism of synagogues and other injustices and called out Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and members of the Biden administration for their silence.

“How about the FBI director who says white supremacy is the great danger in this country. Is he blind to what’s happening? … Biden had to be lobbied by liberal Jewish groups and finally on Saturday, he put out a statement. … This is frightening,” Levin said.

This is “happening all over the world,” he said, “but to be happening in the United States of America is absolutely appalling.”

The Fox News host blamed the Democratic Party “because the Democrat Party is stirring this stuff up.” He mentioned their bigoted and anti-Semitic social media posts.

Levin pointed out that “Arabs in Israel have more liberties, more due process rights, more property rights, more legal rights than Jews do in any country in any Arab or Muslim society, which means they have none.”

“And at the same time this is going on, you have Democrats embracing Black Lives Matter, which is a hate America, Marxist, anarchist, violent that is also anti-Semitic and backs the BDS movement,” he said.

The increase in anti-Semitic sentiment since Hamas began firing rockets into Israel two weeks ago is unmistakable. Even The New York Times recognized it, which is saying something.

On Wednesday, The Times, in an article titled “U.S. Faces Outbreak of Anti-Semitic Threats and Violence,” said that since the hostilities began, “synagogues have been vandalized and Jews have been threatened and attacked.”

Although it’s clear whose side The Times is on, at least it acknowledged what’s taking place.

Will our president acknowledge this? How about his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who encouraged U.S. embassies to fly Black Lives Matter flags on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of “American hero” George Floyd’s death?

Will they do anything to stop it?

