Nike Offers Meek Response Amid Deafening Silence After Being Linked to Trans Study

Nike, the self-proclaimed champion of sports apparel and athletes, has been exposed for funding a horrific study on “trans adolescents” — a term that’s as absurd as it is dangerous.

The New York Times Magazine dropped this bombshell in an April 20 piece about transgender athletes in women’s college sports, and the silence from Nike since then is deafening.

The NYT article, while focused on broader issues like Blaire Fleming — a male playing on the San Jose State women’s volleyball team — buried a disturbing detail about Nike’s involvement in a study on kids. Fleming’s case is a disgrace in itself, and it’s worth noting that a Biden-appointed judge allowed this travesty, ignoring the unfairness to female athletes.

But the real outrage lies in a paragraph buried deep in the NYT story.

Trans researcher Joanna Harper revealed that he’s leading a study of “trans adolescents,” tracking their fitness before and after hormone therapy over five years. When asked about funding, Harper casually admitted that the study is being funded by Nike.

He blamed Trump’s policies on gender-affirming care for delays in “youth treatment,” but the money? That came straight from Nike.

Let’s be clear: “trans adolescents” don’t exist. These are impressionable children — vulnerable kids manipulated by vile adult influences into believing that God makes mistakes. Nike’s role in this is sickening, bankrolling the poking and prodding of minors for a so-called “study” that pushes a dangerous agenda.

What’s worse — Nike’s response — or lack thereof? After OutKick pressed for answers, a Nike executive with knowledge of the situation meekly told them the study “was never initialized” and “is not moving forward.”

That’s it. No accountability, no explanation for why their name was tied to this abomination, and just a weak quasi-denial.

Do you buy Nike products? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This isn’t a one-off. Nike’s silence speaks volumes about the company’s priorities. They’ve positioned themselves as advocates for athletes, yet here they are, funding experiments on kids under the guise of “research.” It’s despicable.

The study’s premise is horrifying enough — tracking kids as young as 12 through hormone therapy, a process with irreversible consequences. These children aren’t lab rats, but Nike apparently sees them as data points in their quest to push some sinister woke narrative.

Harper’s involvement only adds to the shame. As a trans athlete with a clear bias, his leading this study — funded by Nike — raises serious ethical questions. Where’s the objectivity? Where’s the concern for these kids’ long-term health?

Or is all of that to be ignored at the altar of transgenderism?

Nike’s refusal to engage further is a slap in the face to parents, athletes, and anyone who values integrity in sports. They’re hiding behind a flimsy “it didn’t happen” while ignoring the damage they’ve already done by even being linked to this.

The brand’s history of jumping on progressive bandwagons isn’t new, but this crosses a line. Funding a study that exploits children isn’t activism or educational — it’s reckless and immoral. Nike should be ashamed.

Their silence also shows a lack of spine. If the study truly didn’t happen, why not issue a full-throated denial? Why not sue the New York Times for defamation if the claim is false? Instead, they cower, hoping the story fades.

This isn’t about supporting “trans rights” — it’s about protecting kids from being guinea pigs in a corporate experiment. Nike’s involvement, even if only alleged, taints their brand irreparably.

Athletes deserve better. Women forced to compete against males deserve better. And kids — who should be playing sports, not being studied like lab specimens– deserve better.

Nike’s meek response isn’t enough. They owe the public a real explanation — why their name was tied to this, what they knew, and how they’ll ensure it never happens again. Anything less is cowardice.

These titans of sports apparel have shown their true colors: spineless, opportunistic, and utterly shameless. Nike’s silence is damning.

Parents, if your child is an athlete, think twice before buying Nike. Their priorities are clear, and it’s not the well-being of kids. They’ve lost any claim to moral authority.

Consumers should demand answers. Hold Nike accountable. A brand that stays silent on something this egregious doesn’t deserve your trust or your money.

This isn’t about inclusion; it’s about exploitation. Nike’s complicity, whether through funding or silence, is a betrayal of everything sports should stand for. What a pathetic joke.

It’s time for Nike to own up or shut down. Kids aren’t your science project, and your silence isn’t an excuse. Do better — or get out of the game.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.