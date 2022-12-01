Parler Share
News
Sports

Watch: Moroccans Bring Violence to EU Capital and Amsterdam After Soccer Team Defeats Belgium in World Cup

 By Richard Moorhead  November 30, 2022 at 5:15pm
Parler Share

Fans of Morocco’s national soccer team rampaged through cities in Belgium hours after the team defeated the Belgian national team in the World Cup on Sunday.

Members of the riotous mob marched through city streets with Moroccan flags, just hours after the Moroccan soccer team’s victory.

Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 in Qatar’s World Cup, with the victory considered an unexpected upset.

A mob in Brussels appeared to overwhelm a truck trailer the evening of the match, eventually flipping the trailer on its side. The riots were at their most intense in Brussels, the capital city of the European Union.

Trending:
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Play the Victim Blows Up in His Face When People See Right Through His Act

Fans carrying Berber and Moroccan flags detonated fireworks, overturned cars and took over city streets in Brussels following the soccer upset.

Have you been watching the World Cup?

Between 400,000 and 500,000 Moroccans live in Belgium, and the contest between Morocco and their host country played upon split loyalties in the immigrant group, according to the BBC.

Authorities made a dozen arrests in response to the riots, according to Reuters.

Belgian police claimed that “rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway” according to The Blaze.

Riots also broke out in Dutch cities, such as Amsterdam.

Related:
Medic Forced to Get Creative When Canadian Captain's Nose Starts to Bleed During World Cup

One man carrying a Moroccan flag during the disturbance was filmed admonishing other Moroccans for acts of violence.

“Moroccans are not like this,” the man said, according to a translation on the video.

“This is the car of someone,” the individual said, pointing out a destroyed vehicle.

“Shame on you. Look at our players, they honored Morocco.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Watch: Moroccans Bring Violence to EU Capital and Amsterdam After Soccer Team Defeats Belgium in World Cup
See It: Hawaii's Sky Turns Hellish After World's Largest Active Volcano Erupts
Is Eric Adams Finally Waking Up to Reality? NYC Announces Plan to Involuntarily Commit Mentally Ill People
Watch: 'Rally Skunk' Runs Wild Through NFL Stadium Stands
These 5 High-Profile Republicans May Stand in the Way of McCarthy's Ascension
See more...

Conversation