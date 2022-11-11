Watch: MSNBC Pundit Has Sick Pornographic Suggestion for Lauren Boebert, Immediately Backfires

Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella disparaged a female politician while taking a swipe at the left’s ever-revered “sex workers” Wednesday.

It would be unthinkable except that the politician is conservative Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The remark came after MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked Bardella about Boebert’s future, considering if she loses her seat to Democrat Adam Frisch (I’ll get to the delicious ending to this debacle in a bit).

Reid set up the question by calling Boebert “the second most popular QAnon congressperson and MAGA” before musing on what sort of job she would have after leaving the House.

“I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans,” Bardella quipped.

Reid doubled over in laughter while Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who appeared in a split screen with Bardella and Reid, sat silently with her mouth agape.

The clip, shared by the Post Millenial, is something to behold from the kind of leftists who crusade against misogyny — real and imagined — and support every iteration of the world’s oldest profession now rebranded as sex work.

“Joy Reid LAUGHS when @kurtbardella suggests Lauren Boebert’s loss will be ‘a gain for OnlyFans,'” the video shared Thursday is captioned.

“Does the left think sexism is ok so long as the target is a Republican?”

Joy Reid LAUGHS when @kurtbardella suggests Lauren Boebert’s loss will be “a gain for OnlyFans.” Does the left think sexism is ok so long as the target is a Republican? pic.twitter.com/iZvnALSBFZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 10, 2022

Bardella apologized for his remarks after being called out by several commentators, including Philadelphia Democrat Alexandra Hunt, who lost her primary bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hunt also happens to be a retired sex worker herself, having been a stripper for a short time, according to NPR.

Bardella responded to her in a series of tweets that morphed from an apology to the stripper and her ilk into more insults for pro-Trump conservatives.

2.) There is nothing wrong with consensual interactions on platforms like OnlyFans. Anyone suggesting otherwise in an effort to shame or judge really needs to examine their own perception of women and their autonomy. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

3.) That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order. Just look at their standard-bearer — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 10, 2022

“I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in – that warrants consideration and reflection,” he replied to Hunt.

“I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period,” Bardella added.

“There is nothing wrong with consensual interactions on platforms like OnlyFans,” he went on in the Twitter thread.

“Anyone suggesting otherwise in an effort to shame or judge really needs to examine their own perception of women and their autonomy,” Bardella said.

“That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality,” he said, once again unable to hide his disdain for Boebert and all of those who support former President Donald Trump.

“They are hypocrites of the first order.”

It seems that in their unguarded moments, leftists reveal the kind of seething bigotry they constantly project onto Republicans.

On the surface, the left is just fine with all sorts of perversion for pay or for pleasure. Still, they relish the opportunity to smear their enemies with charges that they engage in precisely those behaviors.

Regardless of Bardella’s status in the wake of his sort-of apology, Boebert may indeed get the last laugh.

As of Thursday evening, Boebert was in the lead over her Democratic opponent as ballot counting continued, according to live updates on USA Today.

“BREAKING: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert takes the lead in Colorado’s 3rd,” Turning Point USA founder and President Charlie Kirk tweeted earlier in the day.

BREAKING: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert takes the lead in Colorado’s 3rd. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 10, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Boebert will keep that lead as counting continues.

However, election returns can’t erase this one of many instances when the left is unmasked in its hypocrisy, bigotry and perversion.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.