One of the most vulnerable Democratic senators in the country is facing a lawsuit over alleged campaign finance improprieties.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust is suing Sen. Sherrod Brown, as well as his fundraising committee and the Ohio Democratic Party.

A lawsuit in the matter was filed in federal court on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The group is accusing Brown of fundraising for Ohio’s primary election long after the contest ended.

Brown is running for re-election in Ohio — a onetime swing state that has increasingly turned solidly red.

The incumbent won 100 percent of the vote in a primary that was uncontested.

The suit states: “There is reason to believe contributors to the Brown JFC have been making contributions to the Ohio Democratic Party with knowledge that their funds will be spent on the party’s ‘get-out-the-vote and voter turnout operation’ explicitly for Sherrod Brown, meaning all amounts contributed to the state party through the Brown JFC must be deemed general-election contributions to Sherrod Brown.”

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit accuse Ohio Grassroots Victory Fund, a pro-Brown group, of illegally raising money for the Ohio Democratic Party in violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971.

Brown’s official campaign committee is Friends of Sherrod Brown.

The foundation points to Brown’s $16 million campaign finance surplus after the uncontested primary as evidence of fundraising improprieties.

The suit further alleges: “Friends of Sherrod Brown reported no debt in connection with his primary election campaign — which is consistent with the fact that Brown ran unopposed—and a nearly $16 million cash-on-hand surplus.”

The group is calling for the Federal Election Committee to take action against Brown in the matter.

Watchdog Group Calls on FEC to Investigate Sherrod Brown for Alleged Campaign Finance Violations: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stands accused of campaign finance violations by a government watchdog group, which is calling on the Federal Election Commission… https://t.co/o7ycGlFAX4 pic.twitter.com/Z5fHky5Ul0 — 🇺🇲NahBabyNah🇺🇲 (@NahBabyNah) May 24, 2024

Brown hasn’t publicly addressed the lawsuit.

The beleaguered incumbent is facing businessman Bernie Moreno in the upcoming election.

Moreno pointed to the lawsuit over Brown’s campaign finance practices in a Thursday tweet.

ICYMI: a watchdog hit @SherrodBrown with an FEC complaint: https://t.co/eI0rpwtjhx — Team Moreno (@teammoreno2024) May 23, 2024

The incumbent Democrat leads in a RealClearPolling aggregate of surveys for the November election.

