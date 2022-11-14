Watch: NFL Star Makes 'Catch of the Century,' Paving Way for Stunning Victory

On Twitter, the moment was celebrated as the “catch of the century.”

But for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the moment that he managed to turn what appeared to be an interception into a crucial first-down catch was a sign of things to come.

“It felt like it was unreal, felt like a movie,” Jefferson said after his team’s wild 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“I told everybody this means, this is our season, for us to win out, go to the Super Bowl. We just got to keep working,” he said.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

The catch came as the Vikings were trailing Buffalo 27-23 and were facing a fourth-and-18 with about 2 minutes left to play. The pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins was high, sending Jefferson and Bills cornerback Cam Lewis leaping for the prize.

For a second, it looked like Lewis would win. But although he managed to get two hands on the ball, Jefferson grabbed it with his right hand and was able to pull the ball down to his right leg and hold on as he hit the ground.

Minnesota pushed to the 1-yard line on the drive but was unable to score as Cousins was stopped on fourth down. On the next play, however, Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap, and the Vikings recovered to take a 30-27 lead.

Buffalo kicked a field goal with 2 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Minnesota got the ball first and drove for a field goal, and Allen threw an interception to seal the victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell was raving about Jefferson’s catch after the game.

“There’s not really a lot of scheme you can go find in that moment,” he said, according to the Star-Tribune. “It was about a player and a quarterback and the two of them behind good protection in a gotta-have-it moment.”

“One of the more remarkable catches I’ve ever seen,” O’Connell said. “I’m just proud of the way Justin has battled through a lot of different looks and a lot of different coverages.”

“That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” Minnesota receiver K.J. Osborn said. “That might’ve been the greatest performance I’ve ever seen. I mean, the ball was catching him.”

Jefferson was not done yet, making a 24-yard catch to set up the winning field goal in overtime.

“It’s crazy what he can do,” Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson said. “You throw it up to him and it’s not really a 50-50 ball, he’s probably coming down with it, which is a good feeling to have.

“There’s not really many words you can say about it. That’s the guy. He’s the dude.”

Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yards including a first-quarter touchdown.

