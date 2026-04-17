Watch: 'Not Really Religious' Artemis II Cmdr. Reid Wiseman Broke Down in Tears After Flight When He Saw the Cross on Navy Chaplain's Collar

The successful return of the Artemis II crew saw Cmdr. Reid Wiseman experience a shift in his heart toward Jesus Christ; hopefully this is only the beginning for him.

The crew returned to Earth April 10, landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California.

The nine-day mission was a historic one — this was the farthest a human crew had traveled from the planet.

The weight of the moment was not lost on Wiseman who told reporters he sought a chaplain after returning, despite saying, “I’m not really a religious person. [00:03]

“There was just no other avenue for me to explain anything or to experience anything, so I asked for the chaplain on the Navy ship to just come visit us for a minute,” he said. “And when that man walked in, I’d never met him before in my life, but I saw the cross on his collar and I just broke down in tears.

“It’s very hard to fully grasp what we just went through.”

NEW: Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman reflects on being MOVED to tears by the Christian cross after returning to Earth from the historic expedition: “When I got back on the on the ship — I’m not really a religious person — but there was just no other avenue for me to explain… pic.twitter.com/yk2JBIkxrN — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

As it is written in Psalm 19:1, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.”

The Artemis II crew saw God’s work in all its magnificence and were left awestruck by the experience.

Wiseman doesn’t proclaim himself a Christian or religious otherwise, but even he could not ignore that what he witnessed was not random circumstance.

He seems to be waking up to the truth, but the consciousness must catch up to his psyche.

The German physicist Werner Heisenberg said, “The first gulp from the glass of natural sciences will turn you into an atheist, but at the bottom of the glass God is waiting for you.”

Wiseman, in the context of what humanity has experienced up to this point, glimpsed the bottom of the glass and proved Heisenberg’s statement holds true.

According to Premier Christian News, fellow crew member and pilot Victor Glover, an outspoken Christian, professed his faith before the mission and stated how important it was throughout his career.

“My career is fed by my faith, and you know, anytime I do something that’s pretty risky, I pray — before I fly, every time I fly. I fly airplanes a few times a week. Definitely when you go sit on top of a rocket ship.

“In the military, there’s a saying that there are no atheists in foxholes. There aren’t any on top of rockets, either,” said Glover, a member of the Church of Christ and a Sunday School teacher.

Before Artemis II’s launch he commented, “I pray that God will bless this mission.

“But I also pray that we can continue to serve as a source of inspiration, for cooperation and peace, not just between nations but in our own nation.”

God blessed the mission in ways perhaps Glover did not anticipate, planting the seeds of faith in his commander.

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