Could you imagine playing a game of Trivial Pursuit against President Joe Biden?

He’d know many of the answers, deep down somewhere. You’d be able to see the wheels spinning in his head. But, being overconfident, he’d probably miss questions after giving oh-so-close, yet erroneous, answers.

You’d almost hate that you couldn’t give Biden a hint, or let him take the pie piece or roll again. Whenever he called out a wrong answer, you’d have to simply say, “Sorry, Joe. You almost had it.”

Biden lives and governs as that Trivial Pursuit player who almost had the answer, but it eluded him.

Biden’s knowledge of government is vast, thanks to five decades embedded in Washington politics. He’s also no dummy — or he wasn’t at one time, despite what a career laden with gaffes might say. No person gets elected and re-elected to one of only 100 Senate seats for so long and so many times without having once had some serious brainpower.

But time and age themselves are enemies of cognition — and that’s if there is no other underlying cause that might lead someone to have lapses in recall and the ability to think on the fly. If Biden is experiencing one of these conditions, it might explain why after all of these decades, he couldn’t remember the acronym used to describe the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Thursday.

CNN reported Biden nominated anti-gun activist and former ATF agent David Chipman to lead that agency on Thursday after he announced he would take executive action against our sacred Second Amendment rights. Biden earlier said he would target stabilizing braces and bolster “red flag” laws, and he promised more was to come.

Then he twice failed to remember the name of the agency he will count on to enforce gun control.

“The Bureau of Alcoball — Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the key agency enforcing gun laws, hasn’t had a permanent director since 2015,” Biden said. “Today, I am proud to nominate David Chipman to serve as the director of the AFT.”

“David knows the AFT well,” Biden added.

Biden didn’t remember the name for the ATF, and this isn’t the first time he’s forgotten the name of a major government institution recently. Last month, when praising his Defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, for promoting two female generals to four-star commands, Biden forgot the name of the Pentagon.

“I want to thank you both and I want to thank the former general, I keep calling him general, but my — the guy who runs that outfit over there — I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we just talked about and for recommending these two women for promotion,” he said.

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

The president forgot Austin’s name and then simply gave up when attempting to remember the name of the Pentagon — settling on describing it as “that outfit over there.”

Here’s a video from last year in which Biden botched reciting a quote from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know — you know: the thing.”

Joe Biden tries to quote the Declaration of Independence, failspic.twitter.com/ULzGB0XtQK — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 2, 2020

Biden is in way over his head, and that’s terrifying, as he’s directing our country’s foreign and domestic policies. A few gaffes here and there would be expected. But Biden doesn’t appear to remember the basics about important institutions and documents he intends to subvert or use against Americans and their rights.

It would be one thing if Biden were simply playing Trivial Pursuit — a forgiving game where there is something redeemable in almost calling out a correct answer — among friends.

But this is no game.

Every word and every action from the White House has real-world consequences for people who are at the mercy of the Democratic big government machine. A man who’d almost be competitive in a board game has no idea what he’s talking about half the time, and right now he’s got the most powerful ink pen on the planet.

