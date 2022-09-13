Watch: PA Dem Fetterman Makes Bizarre Name Change at Pro-Abortion Campaign Rally

I don’t know if you can blame the stroke for this one.

Yes, Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has made plenty of verbal miscues since he returned to the campaign trail after suffering a stroke back in May.

While the public was initially informed the event was mild and Fetterman would return to the campaign trail in no time, it took Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor months to get back out there and his speech has been noticeably fractured at times, leading many to believe the far-left progressive had misled Pennsylvanians about how serious his health concerns are.

However, the Democrats and their surrogates in the media have made talking about Fetterman’s health a conspiracy theory-esque taboo. Hence, when his problematic cognitive abilities rear their ugly head — as they’ve been wont to do a few times a week — you’d best smile and grit your teeth, lest you be accused of mocking a man for his sickness.

Sure, you’re raising significant worries about his fitness for high office — but he has a D after his name, and those sorts of questions just aren’t raised when a Democrat is the topic. (See also: Biden, Joseph Robinette.)

Thankfully, I know of no neurological complications that would induce Mr. Fetterman to start referring to himself as “Mr. Fetterwoman” to draw attention to the Democrats’ abortion plank. I’m trying to wrap my woozy head around how that’s supposed to help, but he’s doing it and you ain’t gonna stop him.

CRINGE: Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman introduces himself as “John Fetterwoman.” pic.twitter.com/4yNSih9hmy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022

“My name is John Fetterwoman!” he said at a rally Sunday in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, holding aloft a T-shirt that said “Fetterwoman.”

Aside from the ham-handed, amateur approach that should have made adults wince, the conservative Washington Examiner noted a dissonance between Fetterman’s word play and the progressive party line on abortion.

“Fetterman mentioned women several times, focusing on supporting the opposite sex’s right to an abortion,” the newspaper reported.

“This deviates from a persistent movement on the Left to separate abortion from gender, with some activists claiming men are also capable of becoming pregnant and thus obtaining abortions.”

“Women are the reason we can win,” Fetter(wo)man said. “Don’t piss women off.”

He then took aim at his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has said he believes abortion is “murder” at any point in a pregnancy.

“If every abortion is a murder, that means that Dr. Oz considers every woman who had to choose an abortion is a killer,” Fetterman told the nearly 2,700 in attendance at Montgomery County Community College. “Think about that.”

For many conservatives and pro-life voters who have thought about it a great deal, that sums up the situation pretty accurately. As the meme goes, “Your terms are acceptable.”

Your terms are acceptable pic.twitter.com/ge21Kn5udr — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 3, 2021

Health Authorities:

You can’t have the Covid Omicron booster if you’ve not had the previous jabs

Non-jabbing individuals:

Your terms are acceptable! pic.twitter.com/BKYdoEa0lu — HeartOfOak (@freedom72123) August 25, 2022

This isn’t to say a woman should be charged as a murderer for having an abortion, but she did kill unborn life, regardless of whether the state made it legal. Fetterman seems to think this is going to shame conservatives.

Apparently, despite his alleged blue-collar bonafides — which, nearest I can tell, mostly involves wearing Carhartt hoodies — he’s every bit a far-left Bernie bro who thinks abortion is basically like steam-cleaning and vacuuming a carpet, except one substitutes a women’s uterus for a carpet and sucks up human life as opposed to, say, dust and mold.

That being said, the Oz campaign disputed Fetterman’s characterization of Oz’s position in a statement to the Examiner.

“Whether it’s about his health, debates, or any topic — you can always tell John Fetterman is lying because he’s talking,” a representative for the campaign said.

“Dr. Oz supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. It’s quite the contrast from John Fetterman who supports abortion up until the moment of birth.”

Fetterman knows his voters, though. Democrats being Democrats, they seemed to love the “Fetterwoman” merch rollout.

Me, too! I’m in the pink FETTERWOMAN shirt! pic.twitter.com/eMm0Een8MY — Jean CS Dolan M.A. (@JeanDolan) September 12, 2022

I’m having Code Pink flashbacks. Where’s Cindy Sheehan, out of curiosity? Asking for a friend.

Of course, to the modern identitarian left, dressing up in pink and calling yourself “Fetterwoman” doesn’t entitle you to talk about abortion unless you echo the exact sentiments of the most extreme voices in the pro-abortion movement.

Support abortion up until the moment of birth or you’re upholding the patriarchy, the left’s baby-slaughter harridan activists tell those not fortunate to have two X chromosomes.

Of course, if you men want to go a bit further, you can always opt for the Ralph Northam special, where the baby doesn’t even have to be in the womb anymore to have its life snuffed out.

Yes, Dr. Oz is a non-ideal candidate for conservatives. Recent weeks have seen him acquit himself better, however, particularly on the sanctity of life. Even if he hadn’t done so, though, electing him is imperative.

It’s not just that he’s defending a GOP Senate seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, he’s doing so against a fringe candidate who looks like a “Street Fighter II” character and talks like Dennis Kucinich or Bernie Sanders.

Conservatives, and the country, can’t afford to have Dr. Oz lose to a far-left version of Zangief, no matter how imperfect the TV doctor may be.

