Watch: Prince Andrew Has Nasty Run-In with Young Man While Walking Behind Queen's Coffin

Even amid the official state events that surround the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the subjects of now-King Charles III are not allowing his brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to forget that his presence is most unwelcome to many of them.

During Monday’s procession of the queen’s casket through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, en route to a service of thanksgiving for her long life and reign, Andrew was heckled by a Scottish man identified as “Rory” by the New York Post.

The moment was captured in news footage of the procession.

Prince Andrew was heckled by a young man named Rory who called him a “sick old man” during the Queen’s funeral procession. pic.twitter.com/wniqxQ1OAY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2022

“Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” the young Scotsman shouted before he was drowned out by cries of “Long live the king!” Edinburgh police were then seen yanking the man from the crowd and shoving him to the ground.

As he was led away, he was heard screaming, “Disgusting!”

The man then raised his arms, arguing with the police, “Oi, I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Later, as Rory was held by police, he told Joseph Anderson of Holyrood magazine, “Powerful men shouldn’t be allowed to commit sexual crimes and get away with it.”

Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession – his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022

According to Holyrood, a Police Scotland representative said, “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2:50 p.m. on Monday.”

The 62-year-old Duke of York was following the queen’s casket alongside his siblings, King Charles III; Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal. Notably, Andrew walked in civilian clothes while the others wore their formal royal and military regalia.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and military patronages after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit from Jeffrey Epstein child sex-trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Andrew vehemently denied the allegations in a catastrophic BBC interview that not only failed to address Britons’ concerns about the scandal but rather seemed to make things much worse for him.

In February, he settled the Giuffre suit out of court for a reported sum of $12 million.

According to Newsweek, Andrew maintains his status as “a Royal Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter, which is a personal gift of the queen.”

Prior to the queen’s death, Andrew reportedly sought the restoration of his military patronages and his title as His Royal Highness.

In a June poll by YouGov, 83 percent of British adults said Andrew “probably” or “definitely” cannot make a “return to public life” due to the sexual assault scandal.

