Watch: Protesters Interrupt Kavanaugh Hearing in Chaotic Opening Minutes

A woman stands and voices her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Tuesday on his nomination for Supreme Court.Jacquelyn Martin / APA woman stands and voices her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Tuesday on his nomination for Supreme Court. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

By Steven Beyer
at 8:28am
Moments after confirmation hearings began Tuesday for Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, protesters interrupted the proceedings, causing a brief stint of chaos within the chamber.

Witin the first few minutes of the hearning, one of the protesters began to yell and held up a shirt that read, “Be a hero and cancel this hearing.”

Another woman yelled out that Kavanaugh would “overturn” her daughter’s future while holding up a T-shirt with pictures of her daughter. Still another yelled, “If you vote for Brett Kavanagh, we will replace you.”

One of the protesters took a shot at President Donald Trump and mentioned that he couldn’t nominate someone to the Supreme Court.

“An illegitimate president cannot make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” the woman said. She added that the hearing should be an “impeachment hearning.”

The protesters also urged the senators to vote no on Kavanaugh’s nomination, citing issues regarding LGBT and abortion, as well as demanding the release of Kavanaugh documents that had been withheld.

In total, Capitol police removed six women from the chamber who continued to yell as they were escorted out. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, thanked the officers for their service, but then was faced with more protests from the Democratic senators.

Just seconds into his opening statement, Democrats began to interrupt Grassley and asked to postpone the hearings citing the fact that 42,000 Kavanaugh-related documents were released to the committee on Monday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker called the hearings “unconstitutional” while Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked that the hearing be adjourned because it will be “tainted and stained forever.”

NBC News corespondent Kasie Hunt had previously reported that Democrats had coordinated a protest over the weekend for the hearings.

“Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me,” Hunt said via Twitter. “Dem leader [Chuck Schumer] led a phone call and committee members are executing now.”

While Tuesday is the first day of hearings for the Supreme Court nominee, Grassley said the hearings could potentially last well into the weekend.

Fox News reported that Capitol police had arrested 17 protesters for their actions during the hearing.

