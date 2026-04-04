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A Sabrett food cart that sells hot dogs is seen in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on July 5, 2022.
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A Sabrett food cart that sells hot dogs is seen in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on July 5, 2022. (hapabapa / Getty Images)

Watch: Punk Thinks He Can Steal from Tip Jar While Owner's Back Is Turned - Has No Idea the Internet's Watching Live and Nailed Him Immediately

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 4, 2026 at 8:30am
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Pro tip for scammers: Don’t steal from a tip jar while the person who’s getting the tips is live-streaming. And don’t have a mother who knows she raised you better.

That’s, at least, allegedly the case with the man who took $30 from Muhsin Sarac, a Baltimore-based food vendor who broadcasts his work on streaming platform Twitch.

As shown in a video posted on March 27, a man came up to his hot dog stand and tried to rob him while pretending the cash was his.

After the customer asked for one with “everything,” Sarac got to work. Then, about two minutes into the video, the man took the money and said he was going back to his car for money, because he didn’t have enough to cover “extra everything.”

“Did he steal the money?” Sarac asked his audience on Twitch. “Did he steal or not, guys?”

He stole, all right.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

As the New York Post noted, this left the vendor “short $30 and shaking his head at the audacity.”

“I think he stole the money. He stole like $20. Are you f***ing serious?” he asked.

He called the police, and law enforcement said they knew the man.

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So did someone who was watching, somehow. Later on in the stream, a woman came up to the window.

“A little while ago, a young man came to your stand and took money out of your tip jar. I’m his mother,” she said.

She insisted on paying, but Sarac said it wasn’t necessary.

“No, I want to pay, because my son wasn’t raised like that,” she said. “My son drinks, and when he drinks, he does stupid stuff. I want to pay you back because you don’t deserve to be stolen from.”

“You’re here to do a service. I appreciate it. He took it from your tip jar; $30 goes back to your tip jar.”

@baltimoresunTwitch streamer and street vendor Muhsin sarac is robbed live on stream. Later, the robber’s mother comes to pay him back. 🎥: musa_usa1981 on Instagram♬ original sound – Baltimore Sun

Unfortunately, this man seems to have gone down a very dark path, particularly with the drink. It’s one thing if you’re destitute through no fault of your own. It would perhaps be understandable if that man had stolen a little bit of food or medicine out of desperation.

But this? This is a creep taking from a hardworking man. Period.

Most of the comments online involved the thief being “a low-life scumbag,” which was among the nicer things that could be said. And to be sure, he deserves the punishment that comes with this kind of activity. It won’t come, of course, because this is a liberal city, but a man can dream.

However, he has a good mom on his side, by the looks of things. And that, through the work of the Lord, can change a lot of things.

What we should focus on is the good in this world. We can’t control how our children turn out, but we can control what we do when they make a mistake.

If this young man has any chance in this world, it’s because he has a mom like that. Yes, he’s a little punk — but he doesn’t have to stay that way forever. This Easter weekend, pray that he doesn’t.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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