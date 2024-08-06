Trump Campaign Responds to Kamala's VP Selection by Using Tim Walz's Own Words Against Him

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz denigrated large parts of his own state, the Trump campaign noted Tuesday after Walz was picked to be the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary, said in a news release.

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks,’” she said.

“From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.”

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the most extreme ticket in recent presidential history — they want to decriminalize illegal immigration, end private health insurance, reduce sentences for violent criminals, and make your energy bills more expensive. #mnleg #VP — Lisa Demuth (@LisaDemuthMN) August 6, 2024

“If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: Just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare,” she concluded.

In 2017, the Republican Governors Association noted that Walz commented that rural Minnesota was not worth anyone’s worry.

VIDEO: Democrat @Tim_Walz Caught On Tape Attacking Rural Minnesota As “Mostly Rocks and Cows” #MNGov https://t.co/3zZJvCpTTV — The RGA (@GOPGovs) November 2, 2017

Should Kamala Harris have selected someone else for VP? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“You see those maps,” Walz said in a recording posted to X. “Red and blue, and there’s all that red across there. And Democrats go into depression over it. It’s mostly rocks and cows that are in that red area.”

At the time, the RGA said, it was “disgusting that Walz is peddling the insulting narrative used by urban elites — that rural Americans who tend to vote Republican are worthy of disparagement. If Tim Walz is willing to insult and dismiss rural Minnesota, he isn’t fit to be governor.”

Here’s what Tim Walz thinks of rural America: “You see those maps. There’s all that red across there and Democrats go into depression over it. It’s mostly rocks and cows in that red area.”

pic.twitter.com/FmEDMjFQfL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2024

During his time as governor, Walz made Minnesota a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, meaning he does not want local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration officials.

“My position on Minnesota becoming a sanctuary state boils down to who has the responsibility for enforcing immigration laws,” Walz said in 2018, according to the New York Post.

“Here’s what I believe: Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so,” he said.

Not only did Governor Tim Walz sign legislation giving free college and free health care to illegal immigrants, but he sat on the sidelines and watched Minneapolis burn for four days straight. Weird and dumb. To the American people: If you had any doubt that Kamala Harris is… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 6, 2024

“Congress has not given local law enforcement that same authority. The role of law enforcement is to enforce state and local laws, not federal immigration laws, and I strongly believe that they should not do so,” he said then.

The Post reported that as governor, Walz supported illegal immigrants by giving them state-funded health care, driver’s licenses and college tuition reimbursement.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.