Share
News

Trump Campaign Responds to Kamala's VP Selection by Using Tim Walz's Own Words Against Him

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2024 at 9:12am
Share

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz denigrated large parts of his own state, the Trump campaign noted Tuesday after Walz was picked to be the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary, said in a news release.

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks,’” she said.

“From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.”

Trending:
Biden Administration Declares War on Plastic Silverware as Green Obsession Goes Too Far

“If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: Just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare,” she concluded.

In 2017, the Republican Governors Association noted that Walz commented that rural Minnesota was not worth anyone’s worry.

Should Kamala Harris have selected someone else for VP?

“You see those maps,” Walz said in a recording posted to X. “Red and blue, and there’s all that red across there. And Democrats go into depression over it. It’s mostly rocks and cows that are in that red area.”

At the time, the RGA said, it was “disgusting that Walz is peddling the insulting narrative used by urban elites — that rural Americans who tend to vote Republican are worthy of disparagement. If Tim Walz is willing to insult and dismiss rural Minnesota, he isn’t fit to be governor.”

Related:
Trump Appears to Have Settled on a Brand New Nickname for Kamala Harris

During his time as governor, Walz made Minnesota a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, meaning he does not want local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration officials.

“My position on Minnesota becoming a sanctuary state boils down to who has the responsibility for enforcing immigration laws,” Walz said in 2018, according to the New York Post.

“Here’s what I believe: Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so,” he said.

“Congress has not given local law enforcement that same authority. The role of law enforcement is to enforce state and local laws, not federal immigration laws, and I strongly believe that they should not do so,” he said then.

The Post reported that as governor, Walz supported illegal immigrants by giving them state-funded health care, driver’s licenses and college tuition reimbursement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Campaign Responds to Kamala's VP Selection by Using Tim Walz's Own Words Against Him
Serena Williams Whines About Being Rejected from Restaurant, Conveniently Omits Key Fact
Trump Appears to Have Settled on a Brand New Nickname for Kamala Harris
Ultimate Betrayal: Trump's Former Attorney Works with Prosecutors in Case Against 45's 'Fake Electors'
Olympic Committee 'Ignored' Warnings About Boxer Who Failed Gender Tests in Stunning Discovery: WBO Official
See more...

Conversation