VP Pick Tim Walz's Past Quickly Comes Back to Haunt Him as Damning 2020 Pics Go Viral

Remember when the loony liberals who became Democratic Party presidential nominees tempered their looniness by choosing moderate running mates?

In 2000, for instance, the environmental-apocalypse-mongering lunatic Al Gore chose the bland-yet-respected moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut.

On Tuesday, however, prominent conservatives on the social media platform X used images from the calamitous summer of 2020 to highlight the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee, has rejected moderation and chosen a fellow woke lunatic in her reported running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, 2020, under circumstances that remain disputed to this day, Black Lives Matter activists and other assorted troublemakers set fire to U.S. cities in an orgy of destruction that began as a protest against perceived police brutality before morphing into a nascent Marxist revolution.

Meanwhile, elected Democrats encouraged the destruction. In fact, many made exceptions to their own tyrannical COVID policies so as to facilitate the riots.

In Minnesota, epicenter of Floyd-related madness, Walz aligned with the rioters.

“This is the image that defines Tim Walz,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote on X. An image of a fire burning at a Minneapolis police station accompanied the post.

“During the Floyd riots, he allowed a mob of thugs to burn a police station to the ground right in the middle of Minneapolis. Everything you need to know about him can be seen here. A thousand words, as they say,” Walsh added.

This is the image that defines Tim Walz. During the Floyd riots, he allowed a mob of thugs to burn a police station to the ground right in the middle of Minneapolis. Everything you need to know about him can be seen here. A thousand words, as they say. pic.twitter.com/5L0qzCy0d6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 6, 2024

Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative account with more than 3.3 million followers on X as of Tuesday morning, posted images of the destruction side-by-side with Walz’s messages of encouragement.

“He ignited and presided over the destruction and chaos,” Libs of TikTok posted in part.

Governor Tim Walz encouraged and supported the 2020 BLM riots which saw Minnesota on fire for months on end. He ignited and presided over the destruction and chaos. pic.twitter.com/8dESCFChg9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

Meanwhile, building on the same theme, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called Walz “a perfect choice for Kamala Harris.”

“He let BLM rioters, arsonists, and looters rampage through his state and she encouraged donations to the bail fund for the few who were arrested,” Cotton added.

Tim Walz is a perfect choice for Kamala Harris. He let BLM rioters, arsonists, and looters rampage through his state and she encouraged donations to the bail fund for the few who were arrested. pic.twitter.com/xA9I6i6yfF — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 6, 2024

Indeed, judging by their initial reaction, Republicans appear intent on branding Walz a leftist radical like Harris. If so, then they certainly have good reasons.

Furthermore, one would hope that voters recognize leftist radicalism when they see it. After all, they once did, and Democrats knew it.

In 1988, for instance, liberal Democratic Gov. Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts won the party’s presidential nomination and then chose conservative Democratic Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas as his running mate. The New York Times described the Bentsen selection as a move for “regional and ideological balance.”

Unfortunately, no such balance exists in today’s Democratic Party.

Nor do we have reason to believe that voters, especially young voters, would recognize it if it did.

