An attempted robbery was thwarted as a bat-wielding young girl entered the picture and started swinging.

The scene unfolded on the evening of August 10 at Maplewood, Minnesota’s Big Discount Liquors as a man in the store approached the checkout and put a bottle of alcohol on the counter.

Beside the liquor, the suspect, 37-year-old Conchobhar Morrell, placed down an apparent firearm.

According to KSTP-TV, the clerk said Conchobar demanded he hand over “everything.”

The employee said he pleaded with Morrell to remove the firearm for the safety of his 8-year-old daughter, who was also present in the store.

Morrell then jumped over the counter, according to the employee, and a scuffle ensued.

The employee tried to grab Morrell’s gun, which turned out to be a BB pistol that simply appeared to be a genuine firearm. The struggle saw the employee thrown to the floor with Morrell as the two grappled.

In a video of the incident, the moment the odds turned against Morell is clear.

The 8-year-old girl enters the frame of the surveillance video, armed with what appears to be a metal bat. At this point, it’s game over for Morrell.

After the girl scored some clean hits off a couple of swings, Morrell broke the engagement and quickly fled.

Authorities later found Morrell in the area and took him into custody.

At the time of his capture, police noted he had several injuries. A bloody wound beneath his left eye and a bloodied lip are evidence that he struck out in a painful way.

Police made two discoveries that, along with the surveillance footage, could help seal the deal for Morrell.

In his car, they found the clothes he was seen wearing during the incident. At the store, officers also discovered his cell phone.

Morell denied all accusations, insisting his injuries were from an unrelated incident.

He now faces a first-degree aggravated robbery charge, which could see him sent to prison for up to a decade.

