The bizarre behavior of one Olympic team at a medals ceremony appears to have an explanation after videos from social media were pieced together to form something of a timeline leading to the unusual awards event.

The saga started Saturday as the Serbian basketball team beat out their German opponents to secure a bronze medal in the men’s bracket.

Following the team’s morning win, players only had to wait the long hours until that evening’s awards ceremony.

Shortly after securing the bronze medal, the Serbian ballers were seen excitedly cheering and singing inside of a bus.

Video posted only a few hours later showed that the players had apparently found an establishment that serves alcohol and decided to pass the time with the time-honored Balkan tradition of drinking to the point of open inebriation.

Serbian star Nikola Jokic, who had his shirt off in the clips, was fully engaged in the celebration.

For those of you keeping track at home, at this point the team still had hours to go until the awards ceremony.

It seems the Olympians chose not to slow down.

By the time of the awards ceremony for men’s basketball, the Serbian team was fully enjoying the evening.

While the Olympics copyright holder appeared to have purged recordings of the full ceremony across social media, a full video of the event can be seen at NBC News, with the Serbian team’s failed attempt to coordinate a step-up to the medals podium beginning three minutes in.

Surviving clips showed team members stumbling, shaking each other and nearly falling down as they celebrated with their medals.

The team’s celebration might be in good order, it seems.

On Aug. 6, the International Basketball Federation highlighted the Serbian team’s unprecedented rise, calling it the “greatest comeback in Olympic history.”

As the team was fighting to enter the semi-finals, things looked bleak.

The Serbs were losing to Australia’s national team by 24 points in the second quarter and were still down by halftime. The game was pushed into overtime however, and the Serbian team secured entry to the semi-finals with a 95-90 win.

The basketball federation claimed this was an unprecedented feat, saying Serbia was the “first team to overturn a 12 points disadvantage at halftime of a knockout game of the Olympic Tournament.”

This was only the second time a non-classification Final Phase game was pushed into overtime.

According to Balkan Insight, Serbian Olympians were given a hero’s welcome on returning to Belgrade on Sunday.

“Thank you for supporting us throughout the entire tournament,” national team coach Bogdan Bogdanovic told the crowd. “Thank you for this tonight.”

The Western Journal does not condone the excessive use of alcohol. If you or someone you know struggles with alcohol addiction, help is available at Alcoholics Anonymous or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline, 1-800-662-4357.

