Southwest Airlines Announces the End of Its Signature Seating Policy

Frequent flyers critical of Southwest Airlines’s seating policies may be in for a bit of a pleasant surprise this week.

Many who opt to fly with Southwest do so despite the company’s open seating policy but, according to the airline, open seating may soon be a thing of the past.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines announced it would be introducing assigned seating according to CBS News.

The reason for the change?

Apparently, the airline claims 80 percent of customers and 86 percent of potential customers prefer assigned seating to the airline’s previous open seating policy.

Those willing to spend more on their seating will also be given luxury options.

The airline’s new “premium” seating gives flyers the chance to snag a seat with additional leg room.

Aviation expert Henry Harteveldt told CBS News that the moves would improve the customer experience.

Does this make you more likely to fly Southwest Airlines? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to Harteveldt, the move will make flights “more orderly and comfortable” and will “improve the airline’s bottom line as well.”

Southwest will also start selling tickets for late-night “redeye” flights.

Southwest Airlines customers responded to the move on social media platform X shortly after the Thursday announcement.

i fly southwest because of the open seating policy — this is so dumb!!! we like to get on and off FAST… please don’t optimize for revenue, optimize for speed! pic.twitter.com/Xc88orEms5 — @jason (@Jason) July 25, 2024

“i fly southwest because of the open seating policy — this is so dumb!!! we like to get on and off FAST… please don’t optimize for revenue, optimize for speed!” one wrote.

This is the best Southwest Airlines change in history. I might actually fly with them now if price still makes sense comparatively. Why continue to let people getting priority seating cause one of the six people in their party has a broken leg when people would gladly pay for… — doitbigchicago (@doitbigchicago) July 25, 2024

“This is the best Southwest Airlines change in history. I might actually fly with them now if price still makes sense comparatively. Why continue to let people getting priority seating cause one of the six people in their party has a broken leg when people would gladly pay for those bulkhead or exit row seats,” another wrote.

last place I want open seating is on a plane. when you want order and efficiency in a process it’s better to treat it like a kindergarten class and show ppl their spot on the carpet — mpcap_j (@itrade258) July 25, 2024

“last place I want open seating is on a plane. when you want order and efficiency in a process it’s better to treat it like a kindergarten class and show ppl their spot on the carpet,” another posted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.