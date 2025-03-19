Watch: Stranded Astronaut Proudly Proclaims Truth About Jesus When Asked What He's Learned Over Last 9 Months

Life’s innumerable trials produce any number of reactions in the afflicted, including self-pity, stoicism, and humble gratitude. Every sincere Christian, of course, strives for the latter.

In an interview conducted while still on board the International Space Station, 62-year-old NASA astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore responded to a question about what lessons he had learned during his unexpectedly lengthy stay in orbit, which began when he and fellow astronaut Suni Williams arrived at the station on June 6, 2024.

“My feeling on all of this goes back to my faith,” Wilmore said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “It’s bound in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

On Tuesday, Wilmore and Williams made a dramatic return to Earth. NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov accompanied the pair. The four heroes returned home aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon Capsule.

Safety concerns involving the troubled manufacturer Boeing compelled NASA to abandon plans to bring the astronauts home in August.

Meanwhile, Wilmore’s extended heavenly view of his home planet apparently produced Heaven-inspired reflections.

“He is working out His plan and His purposes for His glory throughout all of humanity, and how that plays into our lives is significant and important, and however that plays out, I am content because I understand that,” Wilmore said of Jesus.

Then, the astronaut cited Scripture.

“I understand that He’s at work in all things. Some things are for the good. Go to Hebrews Chapter 11. Some things look to us to be not so good, but it’s all working out for His good for those that will believe. And that’s the answer. So, thanks for asking,” Wilmore said.

Astronaut proclaims the Gospel when asked about the lesson he’s learned from being stranded in space. “My Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ… He is working out His plan and His purposes.” Christ is King. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RlS5gJBUTM — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) March 18, 2025

Indeed, the entire scene surrounding the astronauts’ return to Earth on Tuesday felt Heaven-inspired.

First, on a gloriously sunny day off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, in the Gulf of America, the Dragon Capsule made a successful splashdown at 5:57 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Splashdown, #Crew9! 🌊 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission carrying @NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee at 5:57 pm EDT. Welcome home, crew! pic.twitter.com/x3yrIAayqW — NASA’s Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) March 18, 2025

Then, as if sent by God for protection, a pod of dolphins began circling the astronauts’ capsule.

Pod of dolphins spotted circling the SpaceX capsule following its splashdown in the Gulf of America. The moment came following Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore’s 17-hour return to Earth after spending 9 months in space. So cool. pic.twitter.com/6PCVaPQ8Ki — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2025

In short, the SpaceX rescue mission captivated viewers. Images and videos dominated one’s X feed for several hours.

Thus, only the most hardened atheist could argue that the astronauts’ extended stay in orbit did not serve God’s purposes.

Moreover — and here the historian takes over — Wilmore’s pre-rescue interview called to mind President Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address.

In that famous and glorious speech, which abolitionist Frederick Douglass called “a sacred effort,” Lincoln described slavery and even the Civil War itself as part of God’s righteous plan.

“Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away,” Lincoln said. “Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.'” [end of graf 3]

That kind of perspective comes only from intense trials. And those trials, as Lincoln knew and Wilmore explained, have divine origins.

