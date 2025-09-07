Watch: Suspect Flees Traffic Stop, Doesn't Make it Far Before K-9 Catches Up

A K-9 took down a fleeing suspect in Gainesville, Florida, on Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Body camera footage showed Trever Strawder evading deputies as the K-9 pursued him into the woods. Moments later, Strawder was on the ground screaming.

Detective Clayton Litzkow had stopped Strawder, who was driving a gray Nissan Altima, for a traffic violation, according to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office news release on Thursday.

WATCH: A suspect fleeing a traffic stop in Gainesville, Florida, collided with another vehicle before bailing from the car and trying to escape on foot. He didn’t get far before a police K9 took him down. pic.twitter.com/a4XevQR6FK — Vera🇺🇸 (@Vera860317) September 5, 2025

Prior to the traffic stop, the agency’s drug unit had been notified of Stawder’s presence in the county. He had reportedly committed crimes outside of Alachua County, leading detectives to suspect he was armed.

Strawder initially stopped on the highway, but moments later he sped off, striking another vehicle as he did, the video showed.

A police vehicle tried a tactical maneuver to stop Strawder’s car, but his vehicle bumped into the police car and became disabled shortly after, according to the release.

Strawder pulled over and took off into the woods.

Footage then showed a K-9 exiting a police vehicle alongside deputies.

Moments later, the suspect was screaming.

“Let go of the dog!” one deputy yelled with his pistol drawn.

“I’m trying to!” Strawder screamed from the ground as deputies restrained him.

Meanwhile, the K-9 continued sniffing Strawder’s pocket before a deputy pulled the dog off.

Deputies recovered Strawder’s bag, which contained “items of a significant value” relating to his ongoing criminal investigation.

Strawder had three active arrest warrants.

In addition to those, Strawder was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting Without Violence, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

He did not have a valid driver’s license.

In the past, he had been sentenced in Florida for Robbery with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Battery on Law Enforcement.

“This incident highlights the dangers our deputies face daily in protecting our community,” the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said in its release.

“Their quick thinking, courage, and coordinated teamwork were instrumental in ensuring a dangerous individual was safely taken into custody. We commend the professionalism and dedication shown by all involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution,” the release read.

