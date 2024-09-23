Share
Sports
Commentary
While announcing the Cowboys and Ravens game on Sunday, Tom Brady, left, expressed frustration with the Cowboys and their continued penalties.
Commentary
While announcing the Cowboys and Ravens game on Sunday, Tom Brady, left, expressed frustration with the Cowboys and their continued penalties. (Sam Hodde / Getty Images ; Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

Watch: Tom Brady Snaps at Cowboys Live on Air After Team Mistakes Become Too Much for Him to Deal With

 By Samantha Chang  September 23, 2024 at 9:24am
Share

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady could not contain his frustration when the Dallas Cowboys were called for a penalty during a lackluster game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

This was the third consecutive time that Brady, who’s in his third week as an NFL commentator, had to call a Cowboys game.

Last week, Dallas got steamrolled by the New Orleans Saints by a lopsided score of 44 to 19.

On Sunday, Brady was in the middle of giving a play-by-play analysis when the Cowboys got penalized for a false start.

That caused the frustrated NFL legend to exclaim, “Another penalty? Oh my God.”

Trending:
Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel

Fellow announcer Kevin Burkhardt replied, “Well, if you’re frustrated, I’m guessing they’re frustrated.”

The Cowboys eventually rallied, but still lost 28 to 25.

Is Tom Brady a good commentator?

Brady’s palpable disgust at the Cowboy’s laggard performance ignited a social media frenzy.

Related:
Watch: Tom Brady Left Hanging in Extremely Awkward Moment as Booth Debut Starts Off Shaky

Many X users were pleased that Brady shed his initial awkwardness as a commentator and let his personality shine through in his analysis.

“YES! this is the Tom Brady we want, no more Mr nice guy!” one X user wrote.

Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports after retiring last year.

During his 23 seasons, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While some NFL fans were skeptical when he was hired as a color commentator, it appears he has been winning them over.

In contrast, the Dallas Cowboys — which earned the nickname “America’s team” in 1970s — have a longer road toward redemption.

The Cowboys have been disappointing for years. Brady appeared annoyed by their latest shoddy game play, but who can blame him?

The team has driven many NFL fans crazy with its inconsistent performances. The Cowboys remain the most valuable NFL franchise, even though they haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.

In this sense, the Cowboys are kind of like the United States, which has been on a tragic downward spiral for years. But no matter how bad things get, you can never count either of them out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Tom Brady Snaps at Cowboys Live on Air After Team Mistakes Become Too Much for Him to Deal With
Watch: Trump Tells Host He'd Use a Golf Club to Take Out Shooter During Segment Live on Air - 'Very Dangerous Game'
Top Democrat Left 'Appalled' by Biden DHS, Says Trump Assassination Report Will Shock the Public
Megyn Kelly Torches Debate Moderators for Doing 'Exactly What Their Bosses Wanted' to Trump
Watch: CNN Analyst Drops Hammer on Kamala, Shows Tim Walz Is Useless While Calling Out Mistake That May Cost Her
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation