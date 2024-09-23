Watch: Tom Brady Snaps at Cowboys Live on Air After Team Mistakes Become Too Much for Him to Deal With

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady could not contain his frustration when the Dallas Cowboys were called for a penalty during a lackluster game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

This was the third consecutive time that Brady, who’s in his third week as an NFL commentator, had to call a Cowboys game.

Last week, Dallas got steamrolled by the New Orleans Saints by a lopsided score of 44 to 19.

On Sunday, Brady was in the middle of giving a play-by-play analysis when the Cowboys got penalized for a false start.

That caused the frustrated NFL legend to exclaim, “Another penalty? Oh my God.”

Fellow announcer Kevin Burkhardt replied, “Well, if you’re frustrated, I’m guessing they’re frustrated.”

The Cowboys eventually rallied, but still lost 28 to 25.

Yo, Tom Brady has had it with these #Cowboys. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LeW1hNHcI7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 22, 2024

Brady’s palpable disgust at the Cowboy’s laggard performance ignited a social media frenzy.

He was genuinely irked 😭 — Sideline Films (@SidelineFilmz) September 23, 2024

FOX gave Tom Brady $375M to call a never-ending waterfall of hellacious Cowboys-related blowouts. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) September 22, 2024

Many X users were pleased that Brady shed his initial awkwardness as a commentator and let his personality shine through in his analysis.

This was legit his best calling todays game. You felt the fan in him. — Tami D (@TamaraDesrosie4) September 23, 2024

“YES! this is the Tom Brady we want, no more Mr nice guy!” one X user wrote.

YES! this is the Tom Brady we want, no more Mr nice guy! — vader (@vader98138744) September 23, 2024

LOL, Tom needs to go full-out heel in the booth. Just start ripping everyone. — Racing Fan (@racefan1701) September 23, 2024

Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports after retiring last year.

During his 23 seasons, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While some NFL fans were skeptical when he was hired as a color commentator, it appears he has been winning them over.

In contrast, the Dallas Cowboys — which earned the nickname “America’s team” in 1970s — have a longer road toward redemption.

The Cowboys have been disappointing for years. Brady appeared annoyed by their latest shoddy game play, but who can blame him?

The team has driven many NFL fans crazy with its inconsistent performances. The Cowboys remain the most valuable NFL franchise, even though they haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.

In this sense, the Cowboys are kind of like the United States, which has been on a tragic downward spiral for years. But no matter how bad things get, you can never count either of them out.

