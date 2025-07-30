Watch: Trump Breaks Out His Sean Connery Impersonation During Interview in Scotland

President Donald Trump revealed a surprising ally in the development of his golf properties in Scotland — the late actor Sean Connery.

Trump appeared Tuesday on the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” with host Miranda Devine.

During the interview, Trump broke out a Sean Connery impression while recalling his history in Scotland.

“We started it a couple of years ago, and it’s a very beautiful, beautiful piece of land, and it’s going to be very good,” Trump said.

“I have a course there and I had to start this within a certain period of time or I’d lose the zoning,” he added.

“And Sean Connery got me the zoning,” Trump told Devine.

According to Trump, Connery made a public statement in support of the project, which was snared by environmental regulations.

“It was very tough zoning environmentally here to get that approved,” he said.

“They approved two courses, but I had to start the second one within 10 years,” Trump added.

He said a deadline nearly passed before the second course began construction.

Connery’s statement, Trump said, made a significant impact.

Trump slipped into a Connery impression when he said, “Let the bloody bloke build his damn golf courses and let him put money into our country. What’s wrong with you?”

The president said Connery’s words changed everything for his business in Scotland.

“As soon as he said that, the whole thing got approved like so fast, it was crazy,” Trump said. “I called him, I said, ‘Thank you very much.’ I said, ‘You have great power.’”

He referred to Connery as “the king of Scotland” and “a tough cookie.”

Devine praised the impression, saying, “You do a very good Scottish accent.”

Trump repeated the quote again in his best Connery voice.

“Let the bloody bloke build his bloody golf courses.”

“I got approved,” Trump concluded.

Trump added in the podcast that he faced other environmental snags as he tried to develop the property, noting that he had to deal with “ugly windmills” on the horizon visible from the gold course.

