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President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 3, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Goes Off When Reporter Says He's With 'MSNOW'

 By Jack Davis  August 3, 2026 at 4:32pm
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President Donald Trump gave MSNOW a thorough trashing during a Monday briefing.

“Can I ask, are there other avenues for your supporters to get paid through, potentially, if it’s not through the weaponization fund?” a reporter with the outlet asked Trump, according to a video posted to X.

The reporter was identified as Jake Traylor by Mediaite.

“Who are you with?” Trump said next, according to the video

“I’m with MS NOW, sir,” Traylor replied.

“You who?” Trump asked again.

“MS NOW,” Traylor replied.

Have you ever watched MSNOW?

“MS NOW? What a terrible show — they have the worst people on that channel,” Trump said.

“Are there other avenues?” Traylor continued, pushing for an answer.

“No, there are no other avenues that I know about. Go ahead,” Trump said as he began to call on another reporter.

Trump cut short the question as he finished his thoughts about MSNOW.

“MS NOW — that’s the failed MSDNC, right? They failed, they failed, so they gave it a new name. You know why? Because nobody watched it,” Trump said.

Related:
Trump Says 'Last Chance' Talks with Iran Are 'Going on Right Now'

Traylor tried to get in another question later.

“You’re fake news,” Trump told him, according to Mediaite.

“Don’t ever talk again! You’re fake. You’re one of the worst in the business.”

Prior to Trump’s mockery of his network, Traylor had asked Trump about the deal which acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made with the Senate that would move his confirmation forward.


“All I know is that Todd Blanche is great. He’s going to do a great job. Everybody knows it. And I understand there’s been a sign-off, but I don’t know what they agreed to. I think Todd Blanche agreed to reconfirm things that he’s already said, and what he said was okay,” Trump said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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