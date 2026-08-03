Share
Premium
Opinion
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., right, carried the day when he stood up to CNN achor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash.
Premium
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., right, carried the day when he stood up to CNN achor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images; David Berding / Getty Images)

Watch: 4 of the Most Intense Exchanges When RFK Jr. Put CNN's Dana Bash in Her Place on COVID and Fauci

 By Randy DeSoto  August 3, 2026 at 3:49pm
Share

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN’s Dana Bash went head-to-head over the weekend on the issue of COVID policy in particular, and the HHS secretary carried the day.

The first of the intense exchanges came regarding the issue of constitutional rights being trampled during the pandemic.

RFK Jr. had argued in 2021 during the outbreak that nearly every right guaranteed by the Bill of Rights was being violated by the federal, state, and local governments, and many in the media facilitated the process.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: 4 of the Most Intense Exchanges When RFK Jr. Put CNN's Dana Bash in Her Place on COVID and Fauci
Trump Shoots Down Claims Iran Attacked US Water Systems, Blames 'Corrupt' Tim Walz
Late Breaking: Trump Announces Historic Agreement for Total Disarmament of Hamas - Israel Not Convinced
Trump Announces Plan to Replace Illegal Alien Truckers with American Veterans
Watch: Mamdani Is Open to Forcing New Yorkers to Pay Cash Reparations for Slavery, Says 'We Were Very Complicit'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation