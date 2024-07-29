Call the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Olympics whatever you will — bizarre, degenerate, even blasphemous — it’s safe to say if the organizers were looking for a reaction, they wholly succeeded.

In particular, the ire of Christians was sparked as one scene appeared to mock Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

But it wasn’t just Christians who found the whole display to be revolting as UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev’s comments to Russian media outlet Ushatayka indicate.

In a clip posted to X on Sunday, Makhachev via translation called what he saw during the ceremonies “disgusting.” To be abundantly clear on Makhachev’s faith, he is not Christian. He is Muslim.

Islam Makhachev bashes the “disgusting” Olympics opening ceremony: “I watched some highlights of the Olympics opening ceremony. It was disgusting. This is disrespect for all religions, for all human values in general. Honestly, I even planned to go to the Olympics but after… pic.twitter.com/dyDyE038sp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

“This is disrespect for all for all religions, for all human values in general,” the champ continued.

The lightweight champion and proud Russian went on to say he’d changed his mind about attending, stating that had his country been the hosting nation, viewers would not see a display like Friday’s.

“Firstly, Russia knows how to do it properly, cherishes human values and respects athletes and sports. And what happened at the opening ceremony, I don’t think it has anything to do with sports.”

Makhachev’s remarks came after a X post he made Saturday in which he wrote the Paris Olympics were “a shame and dark stain.”

Paris Games is a shame and dark stain on Olympic movement. We should bring it back to Russia again, to fix everything. https://t.co/qczVN25hir — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 27, 2024

While Christians find justifiable outrage in the depiction of “The Last Supper,” there were themes disparaging to humanity as a whole that Makhachev and other non-Christians should find reviling.

Nothing Sacred: Parody of “The Last Supper” at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony causes wave of outrage What was meant to be a grand celebration turned into a major scandal. The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics has ignited a storm of controversy. The event featured a… pic.twitter.com/2buYj60mGR — Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) July 29, 2024

One example that comes to mind is the multiple bearded “transgenders” featured.

Culturally, there is a theme playing out with Friday’s theatrics: Christianity is a low-hanging fruit of the secular world.

That is to say, Christians are mocked and belittled openly and without shame where other religions are not.

Makhachev is a Muslim and deserves commending for his comments, but do not be mistaken. His attitude would be much more visceral had Paris chosen to target Muhammad.

Depictions of Muhammad in any light are antithetical to the tenets of Islam.

It would not be totally out of bounds to imagine Paris as a city that would think twice about that, with the memory of January 2015’s Charlie Hebdo shooting in mind.

Christians should not respond with violence, but we should not behave as if our beliefs being mocked is an acceptable norm.

