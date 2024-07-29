Share
Watch: UFC Champ Boycotts Olympics After 'Disgusting' Opening as Backlash Hits Organizers Hard

 By Samuel Short  July 29, 2024 at 9:11am
Call the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Olympics whatever you will — bizarre, degenerate, even blasphemous — it’s safe to say if the organizers were looking for a reaction, they wholly succeeded.

In particular, the ire of Christians was sparked as one scene appeared to mock Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

But it wasn’t just Christians who found the whole display to be revolting as UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev’s comments to Russian media outlet Ushatayka indicate.

In a clip posted to X on Sunday, Makhachev via translation called what he saw during the ceremonies “disgusting.” To be abundantly clear on Makhachev’s faith, he is not Christian. He is Muslim.

“This is disrespect for all for all religions, for all human values in general,” the champ continued.

The lightweight champion and proud Russian went on to say he’d changed his mind about attending, stating that had his country been the hosting nation, viewers would not see a display like Friday’s.

“Firstly, Russia knows how to do it properly, cherishes human values and respects athletes and sports. And what happened at the opening ceremony, I don’t think it has anything to do with sports.”

Makhachev’s remarks came after a X post he made Saturday in which he wrote the Paris Olympics were “a shame and dark stain.”

While Christians find justifiable outrage in the depiction of “The Last Supper,” there were themes disparaging to humanity as a whole that Makhachev and other non-Christians should find reviling.

One example that comes to mind is the multiple bearded “transgenders” featured.

Culturally, there is a theme playing out with Friday’s theatrics: Christianity is a low-hanging fruit of the secular world.

That is to say, Christians are mocked and belittled openly and without shame where other religions are not.

Makhachev is a Muslim and deserves commending for his comments, but do not be mistaken. His attitude would be much more visceral had Paris chosen to target Muhammad.

Depictions of Muhammad in any light are antithetical to the tenets of Islam.

It would not be totally out of bounds to imagine Paris as a city that would think twice about that, with the memory of January 2015’s Charlie Hebdo shooting in mind.

Christians should not respond with violence, but we should not behave as if our beliefs being mocked is an acceptable norm.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

