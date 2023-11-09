Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy to Israel - 'Smoke Those Terrorists'
Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy didn’t hold back during Wednesday night’s third Republican primary debate.
The debate, hosted by NBC News and held in Miami, featured the GOP’s top five candidates, not counting former President Donald Trump, who has chosen not to participate in the debates.
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict became a topic of discussion early in the debate.
At one point, the candidates were asked what advice they would give to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu.
Ramaswamy’s response was a concise one.
“What I would tell Bibi is that Israel has the right and the responsibility to defend itself,” Ramaswamy said.
“I would tell him to smoke those terrorists on his southern border, and then I’ll tell him as president of the United States, I’ll be smoking the terrorists on our southern border. That’s his responsibility; this is our responsibility.”
Vivek @VivekGRamaswamy tonight: “I would tell [Netanyahu] to smoke those terrorists on his southern border… I’ll be smoking the terrorists on our southern border.” pic.twitter.com/NJXXKbpQcU
— Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) November 9, 2023
Proposals to secure the border have been a key part of Ramaswamy’s campaign.
Back in July, the presidential candidate told Fox News he would send troops to the southern border and potentially the northern border as well.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also said that, as president, he would deploy troops to secure the southern border.
During Wednesday night’s debate, he reiterated as much.
“We are not going to send your sons and daughters to Ukraine. I am going to send troops to our southern border,” DeSantis said.
WATCH: Ron DeSantis on what U.S. involvement in Ukraine should be
“We are not gonna send your sons and daughters to Ukraine. I am gonna send troops to our southern border.”
“We need to bring this war to an end. We need the Europeans to step up and do their fair share.” pic.twitter.com/NFxTzBzPcG
— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 9, 2023
“Terrorists have come in through our southern border. I’m going to shut it down,” he said. “I’m going to deport the people who’ve come … from the Middle East.”
